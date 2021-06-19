WATCH NOW: Belk donates $50K to Speak Life and Live for summer camps

Belk stepped up in a big way this week as the department store donated $50,000 to Speak Life and Live and their Gems and Gents to fund summer camp activities.

“I just wanted to give back in the organization. That’s what Belk has done before in previous locations. When I came here, I wanted to partner in the community to brand and build a culture for giving back that aligns with Belk’s values,” Natalie Cassidy said. She is the store manager of the Belk in Statesville. She said when she worked in Winston-Salem, the company had partnered with local nonprofits there as well. “It builds the community stronger.”

The store at Signal Hill Mall donated the money to the nonprofit to help with the goal of supplementing the children’s education after the difficulties created by COVID-19. With some students falling behind, Belk wanted to do its part to get students back on track.

For Speak Life and Live, they can now focus on achieving its mission this summer and that’s more than just improving the students’ grades.