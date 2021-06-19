WATCH NOW: Belk donates $15K to Speak Life and Live for summer camps

Belk stepped up in a big way this week as the department store donated $15,000 to Speak Life and Live and their Gems and Gents to fund summer camp activities.
“I just wanted to give back in the organization. That’s what Belk has done before in previous locations. When I came here, I wanted to partner in the community to brand and build a culture for giving back that aligns with Belk’s values,” Natalie Cassidy said. She is the store manager of the Belk in Statesville. She said when she worked in Winston-Salem, the company had partnered with local nonprofits there as well. “It builds the community stronger.”
The store at Signal Hill Mall donated the money to the nonprofit to help with the goal of supplementing the children’s education after the difficulties created by COVID-19. With some students falling behind, Belk wanted to do its part to get students back on track.
For Speak Life and Live, they can now focus on achieving its mission this summer and that’s more than just improving the students’ grades.
“Not only do we work with them on the tutoring part, but we also work with them on self-identity, self-esteem, communications, manners, hygiene. Our goal is for the children to be as well-rounded as they can be, that they can be productive in the community,” Leslie Morrison said. She is the executive director of Speak Life and Live. She said that the children also spend time volunteering, as well, so that they are giving back to the community.
For the summer camp, Speak Life and Live board member Saira Estrada said about helping young children see their own potential.
“The biggest thing is self-identity. It’s Mission: I’m Possible… Really pouring that into the children and lift them up inside so they build their own character. Part of being successful in school is having the confidence to do so,” Estrada said.
Morrison said the Belk funding is also assisting students at Success Institute Charter School on Rickert Street to bring the Gems and Gents camp to those students as well. Morrison expressed her gratitude for the donation and said she hopes it is an ongoing partnership with Belk.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL