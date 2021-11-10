WATCH NOW: Back inside, West Iredell Veterans Day celebration brings veterans together

As they've done many years, the oldest veteran was found by asking them to sit down as their service era was announced. Once again, Dr. Tom Poston won at 100 years old, but Henry Grier Bustle wasn't far behind at 93. The countdown also revealed that along with those two, there were a total of three World War II veterans in attendance. Poston was presented a woodwork American flag.

In past years, the oldest veteran received an American flag, something Poston has taken home several times.

"It was great to see everybody come back inside. Some of these guys that were in here today weren't able to be here for our drive-thru ceremony, but we've had the opportunity to have everybody back inside, enjoy a great meal, back inside with masks optional, which is great" First Sgt. Reggie Hooker said. He is an instructor for the JROTC at West Iredell. "But being back in here after two years, we've lost a lot of members."

Having those veterans back was something the school was grateful for. Principal Ellyn Gaither said even though last year's ceremony honored veterans, it felt more meaningful having them together under one roof.

"I was ecstatic to see the number of veterans that came, this is always really huge," Gaither said. "Having it back here, you see a different vibe, see all the different ages of veterans, who serves in what, and for students to see that as well and see these guys served to we could do what we do today."

