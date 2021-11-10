WATCH NOW: Back inside, West Iredell Veterans Day celebration brings veterans together

The Veterans Day celebration at West Iredell High School has always been a special event, but returning it indoors this year after the pandemic pushed it outdoors was a welcome change for all involved.
"It was awesome to come back to the way it used to be," Michael Morris said. He is an Army veteran.
Last year, the event was moved outside for a drive-thru style so that veterans still had the salutes, music, food and other elements that the West Iredell celebration is known for.
"It was great to have everyone back inside and see their smiles today," Jaqueline Pedraza said. She is with the West Iredell JROTC. "It's great to see them all together, socializing and eating at the tables instead of in their cars like last year.
Pedraza was in charge of the event put, on by the Army JROTC at West Iredell High School, which also included the JROTC units from South Iredell (Marines), North Iredell (Army), Bunker Hill (Air Force) and Mooresville (Navy).
"It's very important because it's a tradition," Jacob Stewart said. He is with the West Iredell JROTC. "We talked to them in their cars last year, but now we're talking to them in person and can pat them on the back and thank them."
The ceremony itself honored veterans in a number of ways, including the playing of each of the five branches' traditional songs and other patriotic music, presentation of the colors, and Dr. Jeff James, Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent, sharing quotes from various military leaders over the years. After the ceremony, veterans and their families enjoyed a barbecue lunch together.
As they've done many years, the oldest veteran was found by asking them to sit down as their service era was announced. Once again, Dr. Tom Poston won at 100 years old, but Henry Grier Bustle wasn't far behind at 93. The countdown also revealed that along with those two, there were a total of three World War II veterans in attendance. Poston was presented a woodwork American flag.
In past years, the oldest veteran received an American flag, something Poston has taken home several times.
"It was great to see everybody come back inside. Some of these guys that were in here today weren't able to be here for our drive-thru ceremony, but we've had the opportunity to have everybody back inside, enjoy a great meal, back inside with masks optional, which is great" First Sgt. Reggie Hooker said. He is an instructor for the JROTC at West Iredell. "But being back in here after two years, we've lost a lot of members."
Having those veterans back was something the school was grateful for. Principal Ellyn Gaither said even though last year's ceremony honored veterans, it felt more meaningful having them together under one roof.
"I was ecstatic to see the number of veterans that came, this is always really huge," Gaither said. "Having it back here, you see a different vibe, see all the different ages of veterans, who serves in what, and for students to see that as well and see these guys served to we could do what we do today."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL