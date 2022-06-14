WATCH NOW: Art, gardening come together at Statesville Family YMCA

Vendors had vegetables, fruits, flowers and other goods available at the Cultivation Farmer’s Market, but the show’s star was the Cultivation Garden that serves as a classroom and art exhibit at the Statesville Family YMCA.

“An outdoor art exhibit designed to empower people to cultivate a perspective of kindness toward themselves and others,” is how it was touted in the event’s program, and by Melinda White-Spencer, the Cultivation Market manager at the Statesville Family YMCA. The exhibit is called “Growing a Positive Voice” and hosted by the Cultivation Artist Guild.

The garden is part of a summer camp program that teaches students how to plant, cultivate and prepare produce and Monday’s event was to celebrate bringing the Plant to Plate Program back to life after a two-year hiatus.

“We wanted to celebrate that, big, so we started the farmer’s market and invited the entire community, we want to bring food access to the community, and make the community more aware of what we’re doing with our gardening program here,” Spencer said.

The Cultivation Garden Program at the Statesville Family YMCA was awarded the Grassroots Art Grant for 2022 by the Iredell Arts Council. The YMCA partnered with students from Mitchell Community College to create the exhibit.

The farmers market is planned for every Monday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for the next eight weeks, with the exception of the Fourth of July holiday.

One unique feature is that the market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Spencer said to stop by the welcome booth for more details or contact her at 704-680-7939 or m.spencer@ymcanwnc.org.

