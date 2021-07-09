WATCH NOW: Arrests made in shooting of Ah'miyahh Howell and Tariq Lowery

The Statesville Police Department announced four arrests in connection with the shooting that killed Ah’miyahh Howell and injured Tariq Lowery.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, and Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, also 19, and both of Statesville are facing charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. A juvenile petition was obtained for a 17-year-old suspect with the same charges as the others, according to Statesville Police Chief David Addison.

Turner, Miller, and the juvenile were arrested and police are still looking for Ellison, who is considered armed and dangerous. The police department said if anyone knows the location of Ellison they are asked to call 911 immediately. Turner had been detained on the night of the shooting but wasn’t charged at that time.

“Forensic evidence obtained from the vehicles, combined with investigative leads and evidence from the crime scene, allowed for the identification of suspects involved in the murder of Ah’Miyahh Howell and the injury of Tariq Lowery,” Addison said.

The police chief didn’t take any questions at the press conference but did again ask for anyone with information about the crimes to come forward.