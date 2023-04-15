Editor's Note For more photos from the Arbor Day Celebration please see page A6 and online at www.statesville.com and on Facebook.

Tree saplings were handed out and children climbed in and on top of the city’s and county’s biggest vehicles as the Arbor Day Celebration and Touch-A-Truck event came together at the Statesville Soccer Complex on Saturday.

“It’s community engagement. Last year was our biggest Arbor Day with over 2,000 people, so we’ll see how today shakes out,” said Kail Bailey. She is the program director for Statesville Recreation and Parks. “I think we might have a lot of little kids here just for the Touch-A-Truck event.”

Rain on Friday caused minor changes to the event, but the ground was dry enough Saturday for the celebration to proceed.

The day started with a fun run, and 500 trees were distributed on one side of the complex. There also were city vehicles, including a firetruck, police vehicles, a recycling truck, bucket trucks and construction equipment, as well as the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s Bearcat SERT team truck and a MRAP large military vehicle, for families to take a closer look at and climb in for photos and plenty of smiles.

Statesville has celebrated Arbor Day since 2002, while the tree giveaway and more kid-friendly celebrations began over a decade ago.