WATCH NOW: Appreciation breakfast provided for veterans

Jacob noted that this special day “means a lot to us but also the residents as well, to show our support to them.” He said that the residents have had to be inside for 18 months, so “to be able to socialize with them and let them know that there are folks out here that do appreciate their service in the past and we definitely understand the importance of socialization. So, it’s good to be here and put a smile on their faces.”

Around one of the tables in the facility dining room were residents who had served or had family members who had been in the military. Andrew Pendleton, 98, a retired architect and a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Corps, was one of those individuals. He shared that he had served in Italy for two years and one in the United States.

“I flew 27 missions against the Germans,” he said, “and no one on the plane that I was in ever got hurt. We had 40 holes shot in the plane one day.”

Also gathered with Pendleton were Chester Middlesworth, who served in the Air Force in Korea, Garland Page, also a Korean War veteran who served in the Corp of Engineers and Steve Mayberry, who said he had not served, but his father had died while in service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayberry said that “these men (who have served) impress me every day.”