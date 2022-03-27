WATCH NOW: Answering the call: Iredell Rescue Squad members honored for service, dedication

Iredell County Rescue Squad Chief Todd Lenderman said one of the squad members, in jest, is accused of a lot of things.

“But one thing he’s never been accused of is not showing up,” Lenderman said. Dedication and a willingness to respond at any time, he said, is why Brian Niblock, the deputy chief of the squad, was recognized as Officer of the Year by his fellow members.

Niblock is just one of several squad members who were honored at the annual awards dinner Saturday night.

Another award, which is close to the hearts of the squad members, was presented to two people. The Randy N. Jones Memorial Award went to Oliver Cruz and Justin Combs. The award is named in honor of Jones, a member of the rescue squad and Cool Springs Fire Department. Jones died in a crash in 2003 while responding to a house fire.

Lenderman said the squad has presented the honor every year since Jones’ death.

He said Cruz and Combs embody the commitment and dedication that Jones showed as both a rescue squad member and firefighter.

Lenderman also presented the Responder of the Year award to Heather Bowers and the Trainee of the Year to Jamie Rambo.

Several members were recognized for obtaining the training necessary to advance from senior trainee to senior active status. Lenderman said many went above and beyond what was necessary to make that jump.

Those recognized were Bowers, Caroline Elliotte, Jacob Meador, Coby Penley and Tim Barber.

Lenderman said those receiving awards are just examples of the commitment and passion of every member of the squad. “I am very, very proud of everyone sitting in this room,” he said.

He said the squad, which is comprised of volunteer and paid personnel, is a busy group, running more than 6,600 calls last year. Sometimes, he said, squad members are running five or six calls at one time.

It’s something the Iredell Rescue Squad has been doing for 60 years.

During the dinner, a slide show played in the background, highlighting training and calls squad members took part in during the past year.

Iredell County Commissioner Melissa Neader expressed her appreciation to the members of the squad for their willingness to serve, to leave their families to answer the call. “Not everybody is cut out to do what you so thank y’all for that,” she said. Neader expressed her appreciation on behalf of the board of commissioners. “I want to say thank you too from the heart of Melissa Neader.”