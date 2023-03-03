Beverly Maurice said she hoped to deliver one message to a group of eighth-graders Friday.

“Never forget,” Maurice said after talking to the class at the American Renaissance School about the Holocaust.

Maurice is a member of Congregation Emanuel in Statesville and works with the North Carolina Holocaust Council. “I wanted to advise the children of the importance of not forgetting the Holocaust,” she said after talking to the class about the origins of the Holocaust.

She told the class that the beginnings of the Holocaust predated the beginning of World War II. She talked about the practice of eugenics and of targeting children with birth defects and physical ailments. “Children were taken from their parents,” she said. The parents were told the children would be taken to a hospital but they never saw their children again.

This began in the 1930s, she said.

Eventually children up to age 17 were targeted for removal. “About the age you are now,” she told the class.

She also told the students about the concentration camps that arose in the 1940s in which large numbers of mostly Jewish people were murdered, either by being rounded up and shot with their bodies falling into mass burial pits or in the gas chambers.

However, Maurice told the students, it wasn’t just Jewish people who were targeted by the Nazi regime.

Many other ethnic and racial groups died in the concentration camps or were used for forced labor before being liberated in 1945 with the fall of Germany to the Allied forces.

She posed questions to the students, such as why did the Jews not fight back or why didn’t they leave Germany.

There are no easy answers to those questions, Maurice said. Jews, she said, were rounded up by soldiers and had very little opportunity to fight back. And in terms of leaving the country, that was not a simple solution either.

Their assets were seized by the Nazis, leaving them without the means to escape, and leaving was something many didn’t consider because of their love of their country.

Maurice also told the students of people she knew who survived the Holocaust. One woman told her that she and her brother were sent away by their mother as children. The daughter was sent to London and her brother to Israel. Their mother died in Auschwitz.

Maurice said Black soldiers, who served in segregated units, were some of the first soldiers to discover the horrors of the concentration camps. One man, she said, a child at the time, remembered stumbling out of the camp, falling into a ditch and being rescued and a soldier carrying him 10 miles to safety. “He never found out that soldier’s name,” she said.

She said the bigotry and hatred that fueled the Holocaust is still happening today.

“I am the leader of a synagogue here in Statesville, and when I invite high schoolers to come for a tour, I show them the bar that we have to put across the front door, and explain to them how we have to have security every time we have a worship service. We have to have the Statesville Police Department guarding us,” she said.

Maurice said those precautions show that while the Holocaust was more than 75 years ago, making sure younger people are educated on what happened may help prevent something similar from happening again.

She pointed out to the students that there are few Holocaust survivors still alive and their stories need to be told.

And that’s one of the reasons she is spreading the word to younger people in the hopes they will carry on the efforts to address antisemitism, racism and bigotry.

The attention the children paid to Maurice and their interest in hearing her story shows there is hope for the future, she said.

“You guys are amazing,” she said.