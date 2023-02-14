As the lights dimmed, the flickering of candles illuminated the room as a reminder of the 19 American Legion Post 65 and auxiliary members who died in 2022.

The Post Everlasting ceremony was held Monday night. It’s a solemn, but powerful, ceremony to remember the members.

With three weapons standing in front of the podium, Post 65’s Chuck Harris led the ceremony. Post member Mark Armstrong placed a cap on top of the weapons.

After reading each of the 19 names, Harris said this ceremony is to remember them and make sure their memory lives on at the post.

“We come to honor the memory of those who offered their lives in the service of country and who have now enrolled in that Great Spirit Army, whose footfalls cause no sound, but in the memory of mankind, their souls go marching on, sustained by the pride of service in time of war,” Harris said.

After each of the names was read, the lights were dimmed. The names were then read again, individually, as Harris and Dianne Wilson of the auxiliary, put a rose and an American Legion pin on a table for the ones who did not have family members at the ceremony.

For the members who did have family present, the rose and pin were presented to them by Harris and Wilson. “This is in memory of your loved ones,” Harris said to each family member.

Joyce Mayes and her son, Jimmy, were there to receive the rose and pin and to witness the honoring of Wayne Mayes. Mayes died on Dec. 14, 2022, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

“I thought it was very moving,” Joyce Mayes said.

Sarah Poole and Sheila Cox were there to receive the remembrance for Poole’s husband, Terry, who passed away in July 2022. Poole was a U.S. Marine and a Purple Heart recipient.

Harris said the ceremony is a way to remember those who died in the past year and to welcome them to the Post Everlasting. That welcome was the burning of the list of names by Chaplain Harold Smith and Armstrong.

Those remembered Monday were:

Doug Baity

Donald Broadway

Robert Cartner Jr.

Jay Eller

Virgil Harmon

Avery Harwell

Bobby Hefner

John Hollenback

Edward Hurley

Edgar Ingram

James Krupsky

Earl Kunkle

Harry Mayes

Wayne Mayes

Terry Poole

Willard White

Carolyn Adams

Faye Goforth

Erika Hendren