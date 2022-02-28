WATCH NOW: 'All we can do is pray': Statesville community comes together to offer support

Spry said the situation in Ukraine is concerning.

“We are deeply concerned,” he said as he opened the service.

Dr. Andy White opened the service by offering prayer to the people in both countries. He said the offering is for those who chose to flee, stay, to fight or those forced to stay as well as those in Russia protesting the invasion.

“Right now, think of the people in the Ukraine,” he said.

To those protesting in Russia, he said, the prayer is that God will help them find strength.

Katie Hatchett offered prayer for the Ukrainian army as well as the civilians who are taking up arms to fight.

Phil Greene prayed for those in the Russian Army, as well as civilians who may be conscripted into the army but do not want to fight.

Kyle Tucker encouraged the church and Christians in Ukraine in their fight.

“May you not lose hope,” she said.

Jennifer Combs asked for prayers for the Gospel to go out, while Chuck Miller offered a prayer for those in leadership in the U.S. Spry said that is “so so much needed.”