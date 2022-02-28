WATCH NOW: 'All we can do is pray': Statesville community comes together to offer support

They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday is one that cannot be broken.
That was the message at a quickly arranged prayer service.
Andy Lackey, Western Avenue’s associate pastor, said he received a phone call from local activist Brian Summers late last week as the situation in Ukraine worsened, and by Saturday morning, the prayer service was arranged.
Summers said there is one simple reason he helped to put together the prayer service.
“All we can do is pray,” he said.
Western Avenue’s pastor, Dr. Jeff Spry, said there are people in both countries who share the love of Christ with those sitting in the pews at the church Sunday.
“Our bond is stronger than with any unbeliever,” he said.
The service featured prayer for the people of Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian military, the Russian military, the church and believers in the Ukraine, the missionaries serving in either of those countries, government leaders in the U.S. and those offering relief and humanitarian aid in countries neighboring the Ukraine.
Spry said the situation in Ukraine is concerning.
“We are deeply concerned,” he said as he opened the service.
Dr. Andy White opened the service by offering prayer to the people in both countries. He said the offering is for those who chose to flee, stay, to fight or those forced to stay as well as those in Russia protesting the invasion.
“Right now, think of the people in the Ukraine,” he said.
To those protesting in Russia, he said, the prayer is that God will help them find strength.
Katie Hatchett offered prayer for the Ukrainian army as well as the civilians who are taking up arms to fight.
Phil Greene prayed for those in the Russian Army, as well as civilians who may be conscripted into the army but do not want to fight.
Kyle Tucker encouraged the church and Christians in Ukraine in their fight.
“May you not lose hope,” she said.
Jennifer Combs asked for prayers for the Gospel to go out, while Chuck Miller offered a prayer for those in leadership in the U.S. Spry said that is “so so much needed.”
The service continued with blessings for those who are and will be providing relief and humanitarian aid in the weeks and, perhaps, months to come.
David Moss said organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse and others will be providing that relief. Words of prayer were offered to those who will be working with the refugees that have fled to other countries to provide necessities.
Spry said that local people also can help in this regard. and once efforts are established, the church will spread the word.
Mark Collins, minister of youth at Western Avenue, then sang the song “Is He Worthy?,” which was followed by a final prayer from Lackey.
“Our hearts are heavy for all those effected,” he said.