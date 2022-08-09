WATCH NOW: A true blessing: Sammy Deal honored as Legionnaire of Year by Post 65

A look around American Legion Post 65 might not show anything that bears Sammy Deal’s name.

But, said Benny Wilhelm, there’s very little at the post building that is not directly related to Deal’s dedication.

“The front gate, he put it up,” Wilhelm said. “The back gate, he put it up.” Wilhelm recited several other instances of Deal’s work at the post building on Salisbury Road.

“He’s a true blessing to the post,” said Chuck Spangler.

Like most of the post members, Deal doesn’t volunteer his services for recognition, but they made sure Deal was honored Monday night. Deal was honored as the Hurst Turner Post 65 Legionnaire of the Year.

Wilhelm said he and Deal are a part of the 70 group. “Everybody in it is over 70,” he said.

Wilhelm said he and Deal have been friends for many years, and in that time he’s learned that Deal is a dedicated man who quietly does whatever is needed around the post and the community.

“I’m glad to have him as a friend,” he said. “He’s a great guy. I think the world of Sammy.”

Post Commander Kenny Wallace also offered praise for Deal, and said that he helps around the post without fanfare.

“He doesn’t look to do something for recognition,” he said.

Deal, in the same unassuming manner he goes about his life, expressed his appreciation for the award.

“I appreciate everything people do for me,” he said. “I like to give back.”

The post also paid tribute to another man whose contribution might not seem that big, but it eases the burden on the other members. James Bartlett was honored for keeping the grounds at the post building mowed and landscaped. Bartlett, Wallace said, does the mowing on the post grounds at no charge.

“He uses his own lawn mower, his own gas,” Wallace said.

The post members also heard from Mike Satterfield concerning a program he co-founded, Wreaths for Veterans. The program is an offshoot of the nationwide Wreaths Across America, which places wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Satterfield said the goal of Wreaths for Veterans is to put a wreath on the grave of every veteran in North Carolina.

He said his inspiration for Wreaths for Veterans came nearly four years ago when he was visiting the National Cemetery Annex in Salisbury to place a wreath. A young child, a little girl, asked him why her grandfather’s grave didn’t have a wreath. Satterfield said he gave the girl his wreath and decided to make sure that didn’t happen to another veteran.

Wreaths for Veterans was born, and although COVID-19 put a crimp in the group’s mission in 2020, but it came back in 2021 and is planning for putting more wreaths on graves in December.

“We want to pay homage and honor,” he said.