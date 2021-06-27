WATCH NOW: A Strong Inspiration: Bibleway Church thanks Christine Lattimore for more than 40 years of ministry

Lattimore and the parade returned to the church where more songs were sung as members of the church, her family and the community, spoke to the impact the matriarch had on their lives.

Two of those that felt Lattimore’s love were Mark Boyce and Susan Arduino. Along with their brother, Lattimore helped raise them at a time when their mother was in the hospital for an extended period of time.

“There were some difficult decisions she had to make in her own life when I was a kid that I didn’t realize the impact of those. I was amazed at her judgment with very difficult decisions with her background and everything. That was an incredible example because it showed me a sort of wisdom and experience that was beyond her years,” Boyce said. “Later when I became aware of the number of churches that have planted, I didn’t realize what a spiritual matriarch and leader she was. That surpassed anything I could imagine in terms of the impact on others.”

Boyce said her perseverance over the years was also something he said the community as a whole could learn from.

“How what we do over time, when we are faithful, can really influence a much wider set of generations. You can see that today with multiple generations are here and the joy the community has for her,” Boyce said.