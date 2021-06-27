WATCH NOW: A Strong Inspiration: Bibleway Church thanks Christine Lattimore for more than 40 years of ministry

Love is the reason for the gathering at Bibleway Church on Bingham Street on Sunday afternoon. It was the love that Senior Overseer Christine Lattimore had shown them in her ministry over the 41 years at Bibleway churches or in their everyday lives in the community.
“She’s an awesome woman. Very easy to love, because she loves so hard. Across all types of generations, very diverse in who she loved.” Shonda Flowers Holmes said. “If you’ve stopped feeling what it feels like, or never felt what it feels like to love, try to ask God to help you, to show you how to love and send somebody to love you. Because the power of love that God has put in her that has spread abroad through all of us, even in the pandemic, is phenomenal.”
“She is truly a discrete and wise woman of God.”
The celebration started with several dozen people marching down Brevard Street singing hymns of praise before a float carrying Lattimore and other church leaders met them at the intersection of East Turner Street.
While the event itself wasn’t a surprise, Lattimore said she the number of people marching down the road and waiting for her back at the church did catch her attention.
“I was surprised by how many, but they had done a good job,” Lattimore said. “I pray and thank the Lord for this being here one more time.”
Lattimore and the parade returned to the church where more songs were sung as members of the church, her family and the community, spoke to the impact the matriarch had on their lives.
Two of those that felt Lattimore’s love were Mark Boyce and Susan Arduino. Along with their brother, Lattimore helped raise them at a time when their mother was in the hospital for an extended period of time.
“There were some difficult decisions she had to make in her own life when I was a kid that I didn’t realize the impact of those. I was amazed at her judgment with very difficult decisions with her background and everything. That was an incredible example because it showed me a sort of wisdom and experience that was beyond her years,” Boyce said. “Later when I became aware of the number of churches that have planted, I didn’t realize what a spiritual matriarch and leader she was. That surpassed anything I could imagine in terms of the impact on others.”
Boyce said her perseverance over the years was also something he said the community as a whole could learn from.
“How what we do over time, when we are faithful, can really influence a much wider set of generations. You can see that today with multiple generations are here and the joy the community has for her,” Boyce said.
While her church and community family grew large, she still had her own to watch after as well, including granddaughter Monique Caldwell. Her granddaughter said has been grateful to give back and even take care of her grandmother over the years considering that is what Lattimore did for her growing up.