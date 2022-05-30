WATCH NOW: A Story of Sacrifice: Precious Medals begins ride from Statesville to Los Angeles to return lost medals

The journey ahead for the medals of Coy William Goins is long, but Precious Medals is making sure that the story of the soldier who earned them and the battles he fought during and after World War II aren’t forgotten.

A convoy of motorcycles met at Purple Heart Homes in Statesville for a send-off ceremony as the riders will carry the medals across the county to a relative of Goins in Los Angeles.

“This is a unique Memorial Day celebration; it’s unique because it’s the beginning of the journey, and the story of one man’s sacrifice,” James Mallory said.

The retired Army major general spoke at the event about the service of Goins, as well as how families can help to preserve their own military history by documenting and holding onto the mementos, documents and personal effects of those that served in their families.

A small group of motorcyclists will transport the display case, one made by Precious Medals’ Roger Siegrist, from North Carolina to California. They left Purple Heart Homes headquarters in Statesville at 10 a.m. to begin their trip, and along the way, they will be accompanied at times by members of the Patriot Guard, Rolling Thunder, and other veteran motorcycle clubs as they make their way across the country. They will stop at a number of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts along the way as the groups show their respects.

As part of the event, a group of local cyclists also traveled for the first few miles while also being escorted by the Statesville Police Department.

Roger Siegrist and the riders also hope to bring attention to post-traumatic stress disorder and its effects on active-duty military personnel and veterans alike.

“This is really encouraging and inspiring for me personally because it shows that Americans are not forgetting the warriors who have passed on,” John Gallina, Purple Heart Homes co-founder and CEO, said in a news release before the event. “Precious Medals is not only honoring someone who served their country but doing something to raise money to help veterans and meet their needs,” he added. “They have a heart of service, they have a heart of the community, and they have a patriotism that runs deep.”

The path the medals took as they began the trip to Los Angeles isn’t a straightforward one, and a reminder that while the war itself would earn Goins honors and acclaim, the story afterward is one of how PTSD can take a toll on soldiers on and their families.

The journey begins

The story began two years ago when Kim Siegrist came across a display case with two Purple Hearts, two Silver Star, and other military medals awarded to Goins for his eight tours of duty during World War II, according to the organization’s news release. She would purchase them not for herself, but because she wanted to return them to the man’s family, wherever they might be.

According to Precious Medals’ research, Goins, who was born Jan. 29, 1919, at Wilcoe, West Virginia, enlisted in the Army on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. During his service in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Goins participated in the Normandy invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, the battle for the Rhineland and the Central Europe campaign. He was wounded twice, for which he was awarded two Purple Hearts. His other medals, including two Silver Stars, were awarded for gallantry and exemplary service in combat.

“When Coy came back, he had his arms and legs, but as happens today, he returned affected by his war experiences,” Roger Siegrist said in the news release from before the event.

While the obituary with the display case pointed to the Mountain State, the family there wasn’t receptive to receiving the medals. For them, it was a reminder of the struggles with alcoholism and homelessness that Goins dealt with after the war.

“He was a very wounded soldier whose family did not understand him,” said Kim Siegrist, a mental health specialist who feels called to help active and retired military service members dealing with PTSD.

The Siegrists continued searching for relatives of Goins who would take the medals, and they were found nearly 2,400 miles away in Los Angeles.

That’s when the plan for the ride began to take place, which led to Monday’s send-off that will end with a repatriation ceremony June 6 in Los Angeles.

