Eighteen graduates — including six who’ve attended SCS since kindergarten, received their diplomas.

“Congratulations on your hard work,” Head of School Ben Hummel said during his welcoming address.

“Thank you for sharing your talents and gifts.”

Kyle Holland, who will attend Liberty University, walked to the microphone after College Guidance Counselor Jaime Stuber presented the salutatorian. Holland read from scripture and said a prayer for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian Issac Mankos, who will also attend Liberty, then took his turn to speak.

Mankos highlighted the journey through the last four years, which included the COVID-19 interruption as freshmen and a return to in-person instruction as sophomores.

“We should not see this as the end but as a new beginning,” Mankos told his fellow graduates.

It’s “the start to the race set before us,” he added.

Four senior awards were given out following Mankos’ speech. They went to Elijah Allen (Scholar Athlete), Lauren Murphy (Soli Deo Gloria Award), Mankos (Faculty Award) and Holland (Trustee Award).

Before the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, before they turned their tassels and tossed their caps, commencement speaker Will Boggs offered words of encouragement.

Jeff Durham, SCS director of spiritual life, introduced Boggs, a 2008 graduate of Statesville Christian.

“I love when they come back,” Durham said. “They’ve been where you are,” he noted to the current graduating class.

Boggs himself is a story of triumph.

In 2005, at the age of 15, he was involved in horrific car accident. An 18-wheeler slammed into the vehicle he was traveling in.

A video recounting what Boggs’ went through as a result of it played prior to his speech. His brain stem was disconnected from his brain. He spent 40 days in a coma.

Yes, he survived. But he was told he would never enjoy a normal life.

Wrong.

“I’m living proof of the miraculous hand of God,” Boggs said standing strong behind the podium.

Boggs encouraged the graduating class to make every moment count and to stand firm in their faith going forward.

“Set goals each day, week, month and year,” Boggs noted.

He closed his speech by stressing the importance of living for Jesus.

“Will you stand for Jesus Christ?” he asked. “Stand for Jesus and him alone.”