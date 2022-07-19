WATCH NOW: A job to do: Statesville attorney talks about experiences in 'Second Korean War'

For years, David Benbow had a vivid dream. He was searching for his helmet, boots and rifle, but in each dream, he couldn’t find one of those items. He was trying to catch up to a group of his fellow soldiers going out on patrol.

He said he’d wake up angry, remembering that day in 1968 when one member of that patrol died in an ambush in Korea.

“I felt bad that I missed that patrol,” he said Tuesday as he talked about his experiences at a meeting of local veterans at the American Legion Post 65. “I wasn’t with those guys.”

It took a reunion of some of the veterans who served along the Demilitarized Zone in Korea, called the Second Korean War by some, to exercise the survivor’s guilt.

“They told me you weren’t supposed to be on that patrol,” he said. “It is OK that you weren’t there.”

Benbow said they told him he was doing what he was supposed to do that night in July 1968, which was a position in a foxhole.

He said he never had that dream again.

“I needed to talk to those guys,” he said.

Benbow, a Statesville lawyer, spent one year in Korea when America was at war in Vietnam, and most people don’t realize that action was also taking place in Korea at the same time.

The son of a World War II veteran and nephew of a man killed in WWII, Benbow described joining the military after graduating from the University of North Carolina with a degree in economics as almost a calling. In 1967, fresh after getting his degree, Benbow joined the Army in the hopes of becoming a helicopter pilot. His eyesight precluded that.

After basic training, he was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for advanced infantry training. Six weeks into the eight-week course, he and his fellow soldiers were told they were being sent to Korea. Some high-fived each other because they had dodged Vietnam.

Benbow said few people realized the hostilities between the United States and North Korea had not ended with the official truce in 1953. A ship, the USS Pueblo, had been captured by the North Koreans, and a raid, called the Blue House raid, had been launched by North Korea to assassinate the president of South Korea.

“I didn’t know anything about the Pueblo or the Blue House raid,” Benbow said.

During his year in Korea, Benbow learned that hostilities were still very much a presence, as that night ambush in 1968 proved. Benbow said this time of year, the anniversary of the ambush, is difficult. Sometimes, he said, he wondered if his memories were accurate. A trip to Korea 30 years later brought those memories to the forefront and confirmed what he had experienced was real.

He returned again in 2003 as part the filming of a History Channel documentary.

Benbow has written about and spoke about his experiences in Korea for the past nearly 30 years to let others know that U.S. soldiers were still in danger in Korea some 15 years after the official end of the Korean War.

He also has championed the cause of recognizing that veterans who served in Korea were exposed to Agent Orange, just as their counterparts in Vietnam were.

“I saw guys spraying defoliate. I thought it was like something you sprayed in the garden,” he said.

Many years later, he said, with the health problems from Vietnam veterans being linked to Agent Orange, he realized Korean veterans were experiencing those same issues. He began a campaign to have the health problems recognized as related to the defoliant officially recognized and enabling veterans to get the benefits they needed.

American Legion post Commander Kenny Wallace said Benbow’s experiences in Korea are an example of how veteran is important.

“Even if you didn’t see action, you had a job to do,” he said.

Wallace said he bonded with Benbow when the two met over their shared experiences in the forgotten second Korean War.

“I was there in ’83 in the same foxhole he was in,” Wallace said. “It was still going on in the ’80s,” he said.

Benbow said organizations such as the American Legion are vital to give veterans a chance to talk and remember.

“What would our dead soldiers want from us,” he asked. “They want us to remember them, and this is just what you are doing.”