WATCH NOW: A desire to help people; Capt. Tom Souther retires after three decades of service to Statesville

And for more than three decades, serving with one department his entire career, Souther did just that.

He marked the end of his career Wednesday as a captain with the Statesville Police Department.

Souther, an Iredell County native, joined the SPD 30 years ago as a patrol officer, and through the years, he’s risen through the ranks as a sergeant and now ends his career as a captain.

SPD Chief David Onley presented a gun engraved with Souther’s name and a glass plaque commemorating his years of service to the city of Statesville. “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate Tom and how much we’re going to miss Tom,” he said.

Capt. John Galliher, who is taking Souther’s spot as a supervisor on the road patrol, said he owes his advancement to Souther’s encouragement. He said Souther offered advice and encouragement as he advanced to sergeant and now captain. “Thank you for the opportunity,” he said.

Capt. Paul Ballard also said Souther helped propel him to apply for advanced rank. “He pushed me to go farther,” Ballard said. “I told him I was putting in for SWAT and he said ‘go for it,’” Ballard said. “I am really going to miss him.”

Sgt. Samantha Lindon began her career at the SPD as a sergeant on Souther’s patrol squad. She expressed her appreciation to Souther for his support.

Accolades and gifts aside, no retirement celebration would be complete without a war story or two, and in Souther’s case, it was his chief that provided the entertainment.

Onley recalled an incident when he was a sergeant and was also a K-9 handler with the SPD. Onley said he got into a chase with a Moped, which wrecked. Onley got out of the car to chase the person on foot, leaving his car sitting in the middle of the street.

Souther came along and spotted the patrol car. He decided to move it out of the street not realizing Onley had left the sliding partition open, giving his K-9 full access to the car. “He’s calling me on the radio,” Onley said. He said he went back to his car and saw Souther running around the car with his K-9 in pursuit. Souther escaped the grasp of the K-9 by getting back in Onley’s car.

Souther laughed at the memory of that incident but turned serious when he thanked everyone in attendance at the Statesville Civic Center for his retirement celebration. “I thank you all,” he said.

He said while leaving a job he’s held for three decades is tough, with Onley in charge, he knows the SPD is in good hands. “He earned it,” he said of Onley’s promotion to chief. “It’s easier to step away knowing the direction the department is headed,” he said. “He is a great friend.”

Although it’s the end of his days as a full-time member of the department, Souther is not totally going away, Onley said. He will serve as a reserve officer for the SPD. “Tom will be back,” he said.