WATCH NOW: A chance at freedom: Service dog helped Alexander County solider rejoin the world

After serving tours in Iraq and two different branches of the military, James Hamby came home with a traumatic brain injury and a case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He said he spent nearly a year barely able to leave his house.

That all changed when he was paired with a golden retriever named Pokey. For Hamby, who lives in Hiddenite, Pokey represents more than a companion. His calming presence can be summed up in one word — freedom.

Hamby, a native of Newton, said joining the military was something he seemed destined to do from an early age. His father, his uncle and grandfather all served. “It was what I always wanted to do,” he said.

He did decide to take a slightly different route in serving his country than they did, however. He joined the Marines. A few years later, with bases closing, and chances for reenlistment drying up, Hamby said, he had to choose — staying in the military or returning to civilian life. He wanted to stay in the military so he joined the Army in 1997.

During the ensuing years, Hamby said, he served several tours in Iraq. From 2003 to 2009, he said, he several multiple tours in Iraq. In those years he endured a number of close calls including one instance when the vehicle he was riding in was hit by several rockets. “I didn’t think I was going to make it home,” he said.

He did make it home but came back damaged with the slightest thing triggering his PTSD. “I could be driving down the road and see a box that dropped onto the road and I’d slam on my brakes wondering ‘is that going to explode,’” he said.

Hamby tried therapy but that wasn’t an ideal solution for one simple reason. Hamby had difficulty leaving his home. “It was hard for me to go anywhere,” he said. “I spent close to a year not being able to leave my house.”

Then his wife, Diane, a nurse, heard about a group called Patriot Rovers that provided service dogs to veterans. Hamby applied and was accepted, and soon he was paired with Pokey. That was in 2011.

Pokey, he said, changed his life completely. “I can do what I want, go where I want and he has brought me back out into the world,” Hamby said. A trip to the grocery store, even traveling to see his children and grandchildren, would not have been possible without Pokey, he said.

Hamby said he soon realized Pokey was more than just a service dog. One day, he said, Pokey began licking his leg. A diabetic, Hamby decided to check his blood sugar. It was low. Another time, Pokey repeated his sudden licking and Hamby again paid attention, checking his blood sugar and realizing it was high.

“It’s not something he was trained for,” he said.

Knowing that Pokey is looking out for him in several respects also gave Hamby the courage to work on getting healthy. He said both he and his decided they wanted to lose some weight and began looking at joining a gym.

That led them to Planet Fitness in Statesville and total acceptance from the beginning, he said. “They were judgment free from the start,” Hamby said.

With September designated as National Service Dog Month, Hamby said, he wants people and business owners to understand the importance of service dogs and realize service dogs — unlike emotional support or therapy dogs — can go wherever their handler goes. He hopes other businesses take a cue from the acceptance he’s found at Planet Fitness.

He said he found that open acceptance at every Planet Fitness he’s been to — something he doesn’t always find with a service dog. “I’ve had the most trouble at restaurants,” he said. He’s called the corporate headquarters on some and received an apology and gift card. “Whether they retrain their staff I don’t know,” he said.

But some restaurants have been more than accommodating, he said. One restaurant owner in Taylorsville, he said, treats Pokey just like any other customer. “She goes in and fixes hot dogs for him,” he said. “She just loves him.”

The employees at Planet Fitness in Statesville feel the same way, Hamby said. “He goes up and says hi and they give him treats,” he said.

Ironically, Pokey gave Hamby his freedom and he soon may be doing the same thing for Pokey.

Pokey got his name from a soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2008. Michael Phillips was nicknamed Pokey and the trainers at Patriot Rovers named what became Hamby’s service dog in honor of the member of the 101sth Airborne.

Pokey is nearing retirement, likely by the end of this year, and if Phillips’ parents are willing, he will join them in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to live out the remainder of his life.

That is Hamby’s choice. Pokey can remain with Hamby who will be getting a new dog soon.

Tanner, a Labrador retriever, will finish his training in December or January.

Sometimes, he said, bringing in a new service dog with an existing one can create problems.

However, if the Phillips family decides not to take Pokey, Hamby said, his 17-year-old son is going to become his new owner as Hamby and a new service dog acclimate to each other. Phillips parents, Dave and Angeline, are friends of Hamby’s and they attended Pokey’s graduation from training many years ago.

Letting go of Pokey, he said, will be difficult but he is comforted by the thought that the dog can live out his life with people who have a special connection to him.

Hamby said he will forever be grateful to what Pokey has brought to him over the past decade — unconditional love and freedom.