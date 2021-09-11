WATCH NOW: 9/11 Remembered: Iredell Republican Men's Club presents flags to local municipalities

The Iredell Republican Men’s Club had its regularly scheduled meeting on Saturday, but with it falling on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the group wasn’t planning on just going about its regular business.

The club presented flags to representatives from Harmony, Troutman, and Statesville at Randy’s BBQ in Troutman before traveling to the Iredell County Government Center to present the county a flag as well. There, the flag was raised by the Marine Corps League Iredell County Detachment 1097 Honor Guard. A flag will be presented to Mooresville as well, the club said.

“One country, one flag,” Brian Summers said. “We just wanted to get everyone together and make the statement we’re one country.”

The flag presented to the county was raised after a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., 20 years after the third plane hijacked that day hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Moments of silence were observed during their meeting in Troutman at the times when planes struck the World Trade Center Towers.