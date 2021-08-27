WATCH NOW: 11 injured after SUV strikes school bus on Shumaker Drive

A wreck on Shumaker Drive left 11 people injured, including students and the driver of the SUV that hit an Iredell-Statesville Schools bus on Friday morning.

The driver of the 2006 Mazda Tribute, Jonathan Davis, 52, of Statesville, was left of the centerline on Shumaker Drive when his vehicle made contact with the rear driver's side wheel of Bus 255, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper J.S. Swagger. The bus was headed northbound and slowed to turn onto Houpe Road around 8 a.m. when the wreck occurred. The driver's side front tire of the Mazda was laying in the road after the collision with the bus.

The driver of the school bus, Latoya Stewart, 36, of Troutman, and nine students were transported by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries, Swagger said.

The bus was carrying 26 students and two adults to East Iredell Middle School. Nine students and one adult were taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to Boen Nutting of Iredell-Statesville Schools. The other students were picked up by another school bus around 8:45 a.m. while Principal Kathy Walker waited with them.

Davis also was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were also reported as minor. Swagger said Davis was charged with driving left of center.

