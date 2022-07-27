Wasson ready to bring positive changes to Statesville after winning at-large council seat

As Kim Wasson watch early but incomplete results for the two at-large seats on Statesville’s city council, she was “speechless” for a moment when it showed her tied in second place. But once all precincts had been reported on election night, she had much more to say after not just winning a seat, but also earning the most votes among the three candidates.

The election night results showed her with 1,539 votes (33.72%), ahead of incumbent Steve Johnson 1,516 (33.22%), who won another term. In third was James Pressly with 1,509 votes (33.06%).

“I’m so excited. Just the sheer joy of running a campaign based on the community. It wasn’t based on who, you know, how much money you have, it was truly a campaign for the people, and the people spoke,” Wasson said.

There could be some changes to the final results, as absentee by mail ballots postmarked on Tuesday would be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, according to Iredell Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan. She noted that there are more than 30 ballots for the city of Statesville that have not been returned. Still, considering the mail-in ballots already received favored Wasson (33 votes) and Johnson (31) as opposed to Pressly (24), it seems unlikely that Wasson would fall all the way to third. However, results aren’t official until canvassing is completed at 11 a.m. Aug. 5.

For Wasson and the other candidates, it was a roller coaster ride as they saw themselves moving up and down in the totals as each voting precinct’s results were uploaded to the State Board of Elections website as they were processed.

That ride was one from third to first after the initial election in May, which set the stage for July’s runoff. Wasson was on the outside looking in then, when she finished 11 votes behind Pressly in an eight-candidate race for the two city council seats, while Johnson had won that contest comfortably with a nearly 400-vote lead margin. But with state laws regarding how runoff elections with multiple seats on the line are conducted, he couldn’t sit back and watch in July’s election as he once again would have to fight to keep his seat.

While the at-large and mayor’s races extended into July, Joe Hudson, Doris Allison, and C.O. “Jap” Johnson won their elections in May. Allison and Johnson are incumbents. The new council will be seated on Aug. 15.

Wasson looking ahead

Though she was celebrating Tuesday night and with the city’s Democratic Party on Wednesday night, Wasson knows she doesn’t have long before she’ll be voting on the issues she ran on.

That’s why she said she has already begun the process of meeting with constituents and stakeholders in the community in an effort to prepare to turn her words into action once she is seated on the council.

“We’re going to sit down with them and get their concerns first and foremost, which are a lot of the things that we’ve already talked about, but just to make sure that we’re on the same page with them,” Wasson said.

Improving public safety in Statesville, particularly the south side of the city, was one of her top concerns, as well as addressing housing issues. She said while she is only one vote on the eight-person council, she looks to shake things up and push the city in a positive direction as she brings those and other concerns she has heard from the public.

“One of the things I spoke about during the campaign multiple times was listening. I’ll be listening to the city staff, listening to what they can do, but at the same time listening for opportunities for what can be done. One of the biggest issues and concerns that I see is just that our policy just does not go far enough,” Wasson said.

She said she also looks to improve communication with the city and its residents, as she said felt improvements could be made to let the public have a better idea of what the city is doing and the timeline it expects to do it on. Whether it’s low-income housing, policing or any other issue, she said she wants the council to find every resource available to address the issues while keeping the public in the loop with what’s being addressed and how.

Johnson likely to win another term

Despite finishing first in May’s election, Johnson had to sweat out the results on Tuesday’s runoff that saw him with just seven more votes than Pressly and 23 behind Wasson.

Johnson is still sweating as he holds his slim lead over Pressly as the final absentee ballots come in, but said assuming the finishing order remains the same, he looks forward to serving the residents of Statesville for another term.

“We’ve got to capitalize on the things we’ve done and get some new things going,“ Johnson said. He said that economic growth and the rewards that come with it are key to addressing issues throughout the city, including public safety.

That message is of no surprise as his campaign messages were focused on nurturing the city’s business environment going forward.

The incumbent said he knew the results of a runoff can be surprising as the field narrows, but credited his opponents for remaining cordial as they faced off against one another more directly.

Pressly said he was holding off on speaking about the election until the results are finalized next week, but said he was disappointed with the result as it stands currently.