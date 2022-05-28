Warning signs of severe weather do not deter Southview Christian graduates

Just as speeches were about to get underway at Southview Baptist Church, one by one, phones in the audience began sounding similar alarms warning of the threat of a possible tornado nearby.

Outside the church, the sky was darkening, but inside, lights were bright and spirits were high. The Southview Christian School’s graduation ceremony was continuing on.

“It’s fitting that all these warning signs are going off for this class’ graduation,” Pastor Justin Kimmer said with a laugh. “It’s been that kind of year for this class. But I love these young people even more for that.”

Southview Christian graduated its 50th class on Thursday night in an intimate ceremony that celebrated each of the five members of the Class of 2022.

During the ceremony, Kimmer spoke to the graduates and their families about a Bible verse, Romans 12:1-2, that he felt best represented the message that he wanted to leave the students with as they left the school. It was a message of not conforming to the expectations of the world and blazing your own trail

“If there’s one thing that we need in young people today, in this graduating class, it’s to see people who have not conformed to the facts of the world,” he said. “I want to challenge these young people as they leave Southview to have it etched in their heart to not conform to the things of this world. We look at the class of 2022, which has chosen to rise above the status quo by choosing to graduate with a Christian education.”

The class’ valedictorian, Lydia Paquette, was also given the opportunity to speak during the ceremony. A student at Southview Christian starting in third grade, Paquette reflected on her time at the school and the memories made along the way while also showing an appreciation for the Christian education she was afforded.

“When I first got here, I was very apprehensive,” she said. “But the people I met here were some of the most kind and loving people I’ve ever met and now I’m proud to call them my closest friends.”

While each student was presented their diploma, a recorded message from each of the five students played thanking their parents, teachers, and friends for helping them to achieve their graduation.