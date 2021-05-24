Want to do genealogical, historical research? Iredell Library's website offers options

The COVID-19 pandemic forced our library patrons to do much of their historical and genealogical research from home through the Iredell County Public Library’s webpage at www.iredell.lib.nc.us. The library including the Local History Room is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
I wrote the following as an introduction or guide to what you can access in the Local History section of our website. Once you have logged into the library’s homepage you will see a blue bar along the top of the page. Move your mouse and hover over “Research and Learning.”
While hovering over “Research and Learning” a box will appear that says, “Local History and Genealogy”. Click where it says “Local History and Genealogy.” The next page that will appear is the “Local History and Genealogy” homepage. You can also go there directly at, https://www.iredell.lib.nc.us/167/Local-History-Genealogy.
Scroll down the page until you see “Local History Resources.” Listed below are the links to historical and genealogical databases library patrons can access through their library card and pin numbers. Your library card number is the long number on the back of your card that begins with 23114. Your pin is usually set to be the last four digits of your phone number at the time you got your card.
First on the list is “Ancestry Library Edition.” For a limited time, patrons can access the poplar genealogical website, “Ancestry.com,” through their library card number for free. Once you are logged into Ancestry scroll down the page and find “Quick Links” then click on “Recently Added/Updated Collections.” This takes you to what is basically Ancestry’s card catalog page where you can search for databases. Start by putting in “North Carolina” and checkout the databases you now have access to with Ancestry.
Next is “Digital Sanborn Maps.” Sanborn Maps are an online collection of historical town maps created by the Sanborn Fire Insurance Company. Included in the collection are maps of Statesville from 1885, 1890, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1911, 1918, 1925, and 1930 and Mooresville from 1902, 1908, 1914, and 1925.
“Heritage Quest Online” is a genealogical site providing searchable indexes to the U.S. Census for 1790, 1800, 1810, 1820, 1830, 1840, 1850, 1860, 1870, 1880, 1900, 1910, 1920, 1930, and 1940. Accesses to other records include “City Directories, “U.S. Indian Census Rolls,” “Mortality Schedules,” “Agricultural and Industrial Schedules,” “U.S. Freedman’s Bank Records 1865-1875,” and “Revolutionary War Era Pension and Bounty-land Records.”
The “Historical Photograph Collection” is the library’s collection of photographs including the “Stimson Studio” and “Max Tharpe” collections and our online “Iredell County Yearbook” collection. We currently have over 121,000 photo images uploaded. You can also go directly to these collections at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections.
“Newspaper Archive” contains images of Iredell County newspapers including the Record & Landmark from 1874 to 1977 with a search engine. This first issue they have online is the June 19, 1874 issue of The Landmark.
“The North Carolina Digital Heritage Center” provides digital access to collections at libraries and museums in N.C. including the “Iredell County Schools Scrapbooks” created by former School Superintendent Dr. Tom Poston. You can also link directly to the N.C. Digital Heritage Center website at www.digitalnc.org. Just put in “Iredell County” in the search box to find the scrapbooks along with several items including photos uploaded from Mitchell Community College.
The “Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection” provides online access with a search engine to newspapers across N.C. including Statesville newspapers from 1858 to 1977. The first Iredell County newspaper they have online is a Dec. 3rd, 1858, issue of The Iredell Express.
The “Statesville Record and Landmark” database provides access to abstracted articles from the paper from 2008 to the present and images of the paper itself from Nov. 10, 2018 to the current issue.
Over the years library staff and volunteers have created a number of databases to assist Iredell County genealogy and history researchers. In the left-hand column on the “Local History and Genealogy” main page you will see a list of four links.
The first link is to the “Genealogical Society of Iredell County.” The Genealogical Society office and collection is now located in the library beside the “Local History Dept.” on the top or third floor. Clicking on this link will take you to the society’s webpage with information about the society and their hours. Currently they are open by appointment only at 704-878-3090 ext. 5384 or by email at iredellgsic@co.iredell.nc.us.
The second link is again “Iredell County Historic Photographs.” Clicking on this link will take you to the library’s photograph and yearbook collections along with other collections along with Mildred J. Miller’s “Iredell County Early Landowners Map,” and William Sharpe’s 1773 “Fourth Creek Congregation Map.”
The third link is to “Local History Collection Indexes.” This link takes you to the following online Iredell County databases created by the Local History Department.
“Births” is an index created by library volunteer Robert “Bob” E. Brady to the names and dates of birth announcements appearing in the Statesville Record and Landmark from 1954 to 1971.
“Marriages” links you to three databases of Iredell County marriage information. “Iredell County Marriage Register, 1854-1964” is a listing of marriages in Iredell County abstracted from microfilm of the Iredell County Register of Deeds Marriage Register. This index was compiled by Russell C. Black Jr. and is listed by both bride and groom.
“Iredell County Marriage Index” is an index to marriages that took place in Iredell County gathered by library staff from various sources such as newspapers and Bibles.
“Iredell County Marriages from “Tracks” the Genealogical Society of Iredell County Journal.” Society members Irene C. Black and Mildred J. Miller published evidence of marriage in Iredell County from numerous sources in the Society’s newsletter and journal from 1978 to 2012.
“Iredell County Marriage Records of Moses Alexander, Justice of the Peace.” These are the images of the Iredell County marriage licenses signed by Moses Alexander in the mid-1800s.
“Deaths” is a link to “Burial Location of Military Veterans,” an ongoing project of the Local History Dept. to identify the location of military veterans buried in Iredell County from the mid-1700s to 1999. The “Stimson Collection of Unknown Soldiers” is a link to a collection of photographs of unknown Iredell County military men in uniform taken by William Jasper and Benjamin A. Stimson.
The “Iredell County Obituary Index 1933-2019” is a listing of the names and dates that obituaries appeared in the Statesville Record and Landmark. Robert “Bob” E. Brady sat with a notebook and pencil and recorded this data over many years.
“Local History Files” provides subject indexes to the Local History Departments “Local History Subject Files,” “Iredell County Area Church Files,” and “Local History Family Files.” Library staff and volunteer Fred V. Reed created most of these.
“Personal Research Collections” are listings of the files of Iredell County researchers Homer Keever and Lois Schneider at the Iredell County Public Library
“History Articles from Iredell County Newspapers” is an index by subject of Iredell County articles published in the Statesville Record and Landmark and Mooresville Tribune by the following Iredell County researchers: Robert “Bob” E. Brady, Cindy Jacobs, Homer Keever, Gene Krider, Lentz McSherry “Mac” Lackey, Dr. Phillip F. Laugenour, William “Bill” C. Moose, William Stevens Powell, Ralph Sloan, O.C. Stonestreet, and Joel Reese.
If you need assistance you can contact me at 704-878-3090 ext. 3093 or by email at jreese@co.iredell.nc.us.
Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.
