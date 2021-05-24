Want to do genealogical, historical research? Iredell Library's website offers options

The COVID-19 pandemic forced our library patrons to do much of their historical and genealogical research from home through the Iredell County Public Library’s webpage at www.iredell.lib.nc.us. The library including the Local History Room is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

I wrote the following as an introduction or guide to what you can access in the Local History section of our website. Once you have logged into the library’s homepage you will see a blue bar along the top of the page. Move your mouse and hover over “Research and Learning.”

While hovering over “Research and Learning” a box will appear that says, “Local History and Genealogy”. Click where it says “Local History and Genealogy.” The next page that will appear is the “Local History and Genealogy” homepage. You can also go there directly at, https://www.iredell.lib.nc.us/167/Local-History-Genealogy.

Scroll down the page until you see “Local History Resources.” Listed below are the links to historical and genealogical databases library patrons can access through their library card and pin numbers. Your library card number is the long number on the back of your card that begins with 23114. Your pin is usually set to be the last four digits of your phone number at the time you got your card.