Want to be involved in local government? Statesville is seeking volunteers for boards, commissions

You don’t have to run for office to get involved in local government.

The City of Statesville is seeking interested residents to serve on its 11 boards and commissions.

To be considered for one of the boards, complete and submit the application form at www.statesvillenc.net/volunteer. Board information is listed on the form: ABC Board, Airport Commission, Board of Adjustment, Civil Service Board, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Community Appearance Commission, Design Review Committee, Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Statesville Housing Authority and Stormwater Advisory Commission.

Please indicate your preferences by number starting with one and chose no more than three. When an opening occurs on a board, the applications that indicate an interest in that organization are considered for appointment.

These volunteer boards are vital to the operation of the city and require knowledgeable and dedicated individuals to serve on them.

For more information on this process, contact April Nesbit in the City Manager’s Office at 704-878-3583 or anesbit@statesvillenc.net.