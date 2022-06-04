 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart leadership to present employment topics for teens at speaker series

Paula Miller

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announced an upcoming free special mentor speaker series in June for older teens.

This informative speaker series takes place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for older teens ages 14-21 years in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness and more.

The month of June will feature employment topics presented by Walmart leadership. Weekly topics in June will include:

June 13 — Walmart leaders discuss exploring job opportunities, Walmart benefits (i.e. paid college expenses for employees), interviewing for jobs, etc. Guest presenters: Brice Gerald, Walmart Fulfillment Center operations manager and Reinalis Marcano, HR business partner.

June 20 — Walmart leaders take you on a behind the scenes tour at the Mooresville Walmart 169 Norman Station Boulevard, Mooresville. Meet by 4 p.m. at the customer service desk. Learn how the retail operations work, store jobs, etc. Guest presenters: Walmart Fulfillment Center and Marcano.

June 27 — Walmart leaders take you on a behind the scenes tour at the Walmart FC in 386 Murdock Road Troutman. Meet by 4 p.m. at the front security desk. Learn how the Fulfillment Center operations work, jobs, etc. Guest presenters: Jennifer Hritz, senior director fulfillment, Gerald and Marcano.

This event is free and open to teens ages 14-21 years. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Refreshments will be served.

The event will take place on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

