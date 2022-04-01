Walmart Foundation gives grant to Iredell Adult Day Services

The Statesville Walmart granted Iredell Adult Day Services $500. Because of this grant, clients will be able to enjoy an occasional field trip, such as: visiting Iredell Council on Aging where they will be able to socialize with their peers, participate in games and exercise classes.

Iredell Adult Day Services is a community nonprofit providing care for adults who are not capable of staying by themselves during the day. IADS offers it’s clients breakfast and lunch along with a snack, physical exercise, games and social interaction with their peers. The goal is to keep adults who need supervision and assistance as independent and active as possible. If you have a loved one who needs adult day services, call 704-873-0720 and ask about the two-day free trial.