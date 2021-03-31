 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart awards grant to support Bible education in high schools
0 comments
top story

Walmart awards grant to support Bible education in high schools

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_20210330_095414146_HDR.jpg

Scott Byers, left, Statesville Walmart manager, presents a grant to Russell Wooten, treasurer (ISSBA).

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Bible Association recently received a $1000 grant from Walmart’s Community Giving Program.

The nonprofit, its members, and students are grateful for the generous grant from Statesville’s Walmart.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Walmart believes that strengthening local communities creates value for its business as well as society. They empower each Walmart store, Sam’s Club and distribution center to strengthen and support their local communities through local donations, fundraising and participation in corporate cause-marketing campaigns. More than $1 billion has been awarded through this program.

Statesville Walmart Manager Scott Byers said, “We are proud to be an active part of the community and grant programs is just one way we achieve this.”

The funds will be used to continue teaching Bible in the Iredell public high schools. One hundred percent of all funds go to pay teacher salaries and supply each student with a Bible. In its 27 years, the ISSBA has found that 25% of the students do not attend any church so this may be their first exposure to the Bible.

More Information

For 27 years the Iredell-Statesville Schools Bible Association has been the only organization through which funds have been collected to support teaching the Bible in the five public high schools in Iredell.

For more information contact Jim Staples at 704-872-7671, email issbaonline@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ISSBAOnline.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert