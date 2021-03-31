Walmart awards grant to support Bible education in high schools

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Bible Association recently received a $1000 grant from Walmart’s Community Giving Program.

The nonprofit, its members, and students are grateful for the generous grant from Statesville’s Walmart.

Walmart believes that strengthening local communities creates value for its business as well as society. They empower each Walmart store, Sam’s Club and distribution center to strengthen and support their local communities through local donations, fundraising and participation in corporate cause-marketing campaigns. More than $1 billion has been awarded through this program.

Statesville Walmart Manager Scott Byers said, “We are proud to be an active part of the community and grant programs is just one way we achieve this.”

The funds will be used to continue teaching Bible in the Iredell public high schools. One hundred percent of all funds go to pay teacher salaries and supply each student with a Bible. In its 27 years, the ISSBA has found that 25% of the students do not attend any church so this may be their first exposure to the Bible.