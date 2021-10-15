Walkertown woman charged with striking, running over boyfriend in Statesville

A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.

Piper Michelle Ritchey, 21, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A magistrate ordered her to be held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident, police said.

Her boyfriend, whose name was not released pending family notification, was taken by Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health and is in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the SPD responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East at N.C. 90.

Patrol officers spoke with Ritchey, who said she hit her boyfriend with a vehicle, the police department reported.

Investigators and forensic units gathered evidence, which included video from a nearby business. Police said the video showed the vehicle strike the boyfriend, back up and then drive forward, hitting him a second time and then completely run over him.

The investigation is continuing, police said.