Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Iredell

The format of this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's has been changed by COVID-19, but the pandemic has not dampened the mission of the annual event.

The walk will take place Saturday on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the county as participants walk as individuals, families, or small teams instead of the usual large gathering.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An opening ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be hosted by Tara Lane from FOX 46 Charlotte. It will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia. This opening ceremony will be delivered virtually via tinyurl.com/iredellwtea.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer's will be created in a view-only format on walk day at Troutman ESC Park, 338 North Ave., Troutman. The viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Funds raised through this walk-assist the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900.