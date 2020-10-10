 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walk to End Alzheimer's marches on in Statesvllle
0 comments
top story

Walk to End Alzheimer's marches on in Statesvllle

{{featured_button_text}}

A procession of purple-clad marchers made their way through downtown Statesville on Saturday to raise awareness and help break the stigmas that surround Alzheimer's disease.

"It's a memory disease, it robs them of everything. At the end of their life, they don't know who they are or what they're doing," Darla Cora said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is the engagement coordinator at Home Instead Senior Care and was leading the walk down Broad Street. "We're raising money for research and in honor those who have lost their lives to Alzheimer's."

The group was one of several in Iredell County taking part in the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's, along with many others nationwide. The groups were smaller and walks were more remote this year as precautions with the coronavirus prevented larger gatherings.

The goal of the walk in Statesville and in other parts of the country is to bring awareness and raise money for research to cure the disease.

There are more than 180,000 people dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia in North Carolina according to the Alzheimer's Association

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert