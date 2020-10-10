Walk to End Alzheimer's marches on in Statesvllle

A procession of purple-clad marchers made their way through downtown Statesville on Saturday to raise awareness and help break the stigmas that surround Alzheimer's disease.

"It's a memory disease, it robs them of everything. At the end of their life, they don't know who they are or what they're doing," Darla Cora said.

She is the engagement coordinator at Home Instead Senior Care and was leading the walk down Broad Street. "We're raising money for research and in honor those who have lost their lives to Alzheimer's."

The group was one of several in Iredell County taking part in the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's, along with many others nationwide. The groups were smaller and walks were more remote this year as precautions with the coronavirus prevented larger gatherings.

The goal of the walk in Statesville and in other parts of the country is to bring awareness and raise money for research to cure the disease.

There are more than 180,000 people dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia in North Carolina according to the Alzheimer's Association

