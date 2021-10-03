Walk-A-Mile-In-Their-Shoes to bring awareness to domestic violence

The reasons for wearing purple this month are as varied as the people who will be walking Tuesday night.

Some are doing so to celebrate their escape, while others are walking in remembrance of a relative or friend who lost their live to domestic violence. Regardless of the whys, those recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month are doing so to “Walk-A-Mile-In-Their-Shoes.”

The walk will take place Tuesday beginning at Mitchell Community College, 500 W. Broad St. Anyone wishing to take part should gather between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. in front of the college library.

Those participating are asked to wear purple and either bring a sign or fill one of the sheets that will be available on site that reads “I’m taking a stand against domestic violence because” or “I wear purple because” and fill in the reason.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh will read a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District Attorney Sarah Kirkman will speak about her office’s assistance with domestic violence victims.

Kirkman and the members of her staff are already showing their support with purple ribbons on the front door and domestic violence prevention posters and other information outside of the office.