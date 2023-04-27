Lake Norman High School’s Kaylah Knopp and Rebekah Reading went right for the elementary school students’ stomachs to get their attention.

“We want to teach them where their food comes from. Little kids love chicken nuggets, obviously,” Knopp said.

“It’s important people know where their food comes from. There are a lot of misconceptions in the media, and TV shows, a lot of people don’t understand all the work and effort that it takes to go into farming and to be a farmer, and how much compassion people have for these animals,“ Reading said. “It’s important to show how we care for them, how they grow up, and it feels good to know where you’re eating and where it comes from, how it was raised, and if it was raised properly.”

Elementary students from across the county got a close look at one of Iredell’s biggest economic drivers while they got an up-close look at some of the livestock, equipment and people that make up the local agricultural industry, as well as safety within the industry.

“We want them to understand where their food and fiber comes from, and to understand that agriculture is one of the biggest industries in our county and in our state,” Bryan York, an agricultural teacher at North Iredell, said.

High school students from North Iredell, South Iredell, Statesville, West Iredell, and Lake Norman high school FFA programs took part in the event, which is a collaboration between them and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office.