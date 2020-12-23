Wait 50 or so years between reading a book and seeing the movie

Recently—two Sundays ago on Dec. 13- I wrote a quiz column on James Bond, old 007 himself. The column was spurred by the passing of Sir Sean Connery, the actor most associated with the fictitious British secret agent. I hope you read it.
In preparing that column, besides looking over some on-line sources for details, I re-read three of author Ian Fleming’s 007 adventures: "From Russia with Love", "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice".
I originally read Fleming’s 12 Bond novels and the two short story collections about 50 years ago when they first appeared in paperback and I was in high school. I think at that time the paperback versions cost a dollar or $1.25 each.
As is often the case when a book is made into a movie, things were changed: minor—or major—plot changes, things left out, things put in.
While I had read the novels mentioned above only once, years ago, you and I have seen the movie versions of Bond’s adventures numerous times, and thus the movie version is what is most remembered.
There were some scenes that came straight out of Fleming’s books, but there were characters and scenes that I don’t think Fleming would have recognized, not to mention the gadgets that have come close to dominating the movie franchise.
Who can forget the Aston Martin DB5 in Goldfinger (1964), especially tricked-out for Bond by “Q,” with machine guns behind the headlights, the ejector seat, a bulletproof shield and the smoke generator? The car should have been listed in the credits as the co-star of the movie.
Or take Bond’s briefcase in "From Russia with Love", with its exploding tear gas cannister, hidden throwing knife and gold coins; I could go on.
Some critics have noted that Bond’s gizmos have eclipsed the suave secret agent as the real star of the 007 movies.
Just last week I re-read Fleming’s novel of James Bond versus assassin Francisco Scaramanga in "The Man with the Golden Gun" (TMWTGG), the last James Bond novel by Fleming, which was completed just before Fleming’s death in 1964, at age 56. The novel was published posthumously the next year.
You will recall the 1974 movie version of TMWTGG which starred Roger Moore as the dapper, always-unruffled Bond, Christopher Lee as Scaramanga and Hervé Villechaize as Scaramanga’s diminutive (3’ 11”) manservant and accomplice, Nick Nack.
In the movie, Bond is sent by “M” to the orient where he confronts ace hitman Scaramanga, who lives on his own island off the coast of China and has a solar-powered “ray-gun” that is both a solution to the world’s energy crisis as well as a weapon—a golden gun--that can fry an airplane like a piece of bacon. The movie, described as “loosely adapted from the novel,” also features an AMC Matador Coupe automobile capable of flight, a fight at a kung fu academy and a bumbling, gumbo-mouthed vacationing Louisiana sheriff named J. W. Pepper furnishing some comic relief.
Somehow, all of the items in the preceding paragraph were absent from Fleming’s novel: No Nick Nack, large or small; no flying AMC Matador Coupe; no solar-powered gun; no Sheriff J. W. Pepper; no kung fu academy fight; and no island off the coast of China. In the book, the concluding confrontation of Good v. Evil takes place in Jamaica. There are many other minor discrepancies.
About all the movie TMWTGG and the book had in common besides the title, were our hero James Bond and the villainous Francisco Scaramanga, whom Bond eventually defeats.
All of this makes it sound as if I didn’t like the movie. While in my opinion TMWTGG was not the best Bond movie, I did find it to be entertaining for two hours. The movie was budgeted at $7 million and grossed almost $98 million at the box office, which makes it a success in my book.
I also enjoyed recently re-reading Ian Fleming’s book of the same name, which was a best seller when it was published.
The trick is waiting 50 or so years between reading the book and seeing the movie. You’ll enjoy both of them much more that way.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”