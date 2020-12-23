Wait 50 or so years between reading a book and seeing the movie

Recently—two Sundays ago on Dec. 13- I wrote a quiz column on James Bond, old 007 himself. The column was spurred by the passing of Sir Sean Connery, the actor most associated with the fictitious British secret agent. I hope you read it.

In preparing that column, besides looking over some on-line sources for details, I re-read three of author Ian Fleming’s 007 adventures: "From Russia with Love", "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice".

I originally read Fleming’s 12 Bond novels and the two short story collections about 50 years ago when they first appeared in paperback and I was in high school. I think at that time the paperback versions cost a dollar or $1.25 each.

As is often the case when a book is made into a movie, things were changed: minor—or major—plot changes, things left out, things put in.

While I had read the novels mentioned above only once, years ago, you and I have seen the movie versions of Bond’s adventures numerous times, and thus the movie version is what is most remembered.

There were some scenes that came straight out of Fleming’s books, but there were characters and scenes that I don’t think Fleming would have recognized, not to mention the gadgets that have come close to dominating the movie franchise.