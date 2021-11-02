Voters to decide on races in Troutman, Harmony, Love Valley and Mooresville

Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and between seven candidates for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troutman voters were electing three members to its town council. In Love Valley, three were vying to be the next mayor while seven candidates were in the running for five seats on the board of commissioners

Four incumbents on the Harmony Town Council and the current mayor were seeking re-election and were unopposed.

The results were not available in time for Wednesday’s edition but will be in Thursday’s edition.