Voters in Mooresville turn out early for Election Day

Stutts was not anticipating lines at his location outside of the usual rush times of opening and the late afternoon. Sipes did, however, set up a station for those wanting some form of a sticker in this year’s election.

Just before the exit, he set up a poster with an “I voted” sticker for voters to take a picture with as they left. This is due to the state’s decision to not provide stickers this year and instead give out pens to each voter marking their participation in the 2020 Election.

“We’ve had some disappointment (about the lack of stickers),” Sipes said. “Everybody looks forward to the sticker. But it’s one of those things that they made the decision because not giving out a sticker is one less transmission.”

Across town, the heavy early voting numbers seemed to have been a factor in the short lines at the War Memorial and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

An initial long line at 6:30 a.m. was what could be seen at the War Memorial, said Tom Fyler with the Iredell GOP, along with several poll workers, but during the remainder of the morning, it was a slow but steady crowd that came to cast their ballots. Everyone asked was happy with the short lines.