Voter registration drives planned Saturday
Voter registration drives planned Saturday

The Iredell County Republican Men’s Club will be holding a three precinct voter registration drive Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The voter registration will take place simultaneously at three convenient locations: I-40 Flea Market, 1968 Old Mountain Road, Statesville; Ingles, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville; and Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville. Any person who is currently an Iredell County resident who is not registered to vote will be given the necessary form to enable them to become a registered voter. Information about participation and membership in the Republican Men’s Club will be available to be provided at these events.

The Iredell Republican Men’s Club is an auxiliary group of the Iredell County Republican Party.

