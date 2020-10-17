Vote for a solid investment strategy

Election Day is little more than a week away. As a citizen, you may feel the results will affect many aspects of life in this country. But as an investor, your situation probably won’t change after the votes are counted.

No matter who wins, the financial markets may well show some politically driven volatility, but that often happens around elections, and it typically doesn’t last long. But what about the longer term? How might changes in policy and new legislation affect your investment outlook?

To begin, keep in mind that many campaign promises remain just that — promises.

And even when some of them are enacted, any ultimate legislation may be quite different from what was proposed on the campaign trail.

Still, sometime in the future, we could see election-related changes that could affect your investment strategy. For example, over the years, we’ve seen many adjustments in the tax rates of capital gains and stock dividends, and it’s likely these rates will change again one day. When that happens, you may need to look at the equities portion of your portfolio to see if you want to make some adjustments.