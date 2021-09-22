Volunteers sought for Statesville Planning Board, Board of Adjustment

The Statesville Planning Board and Board of Adjustment are looking for representatives from the city’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) to serve on these boards. The ETJ is the area outside the city limits, but is still part of Statesville’s planning and zoning jurisdiction.

It’s important to have representation from these areas to help the city plan for future development as the city grows, explained David Cole, senior planner in the Statesville Planning Department. “Since ETJ residents can’t vote in city elections, having a representative on the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment gives these folks a voice in planning and zoning processes.”

Interested persons are encouraged to complete a volunteer application at www.statesvillenc.net/volunteer. Qualified applicants will be submitted to the Iredell Board of Commissioners for consideration and formal approval.

Contact Cole at dcole@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3561 for more information.