Volunteers, generous community deserve thanks for support of Matthew 25

Matthew 25 is a ministry started in 2007 to be a resource of food, clothing, electrical assistance and spiritual support. Matthew 25 has seen many changes over the years, but our mission remains the same — to share the love of Christ through helping those in most need. We are located in Northern Iredell in Harmony.
We are one of several food banks in Iredell County that anyone living in Iredell can come get a food box and clothing once a month. We are located at 3223 Harmony Highway beside the Galaxy Grocery store. We are open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. We assist with electric bills on Fridays from 9-11:30 a.m. If you have any questions you can call at 704-546-5859. We are also on Facebook.
Since the pandemic, many ministries were greatly impacted by COVID-19 and some even closed their doors. Our ministry is run by a handful of dedicated volunteers who showed up every day. We never had to shut down, because of these dedicated folks with a heart for sharing Christ’s love with others. We went from about eight to 10 volunteers per day to an average of four serving 300-400 clients per month. It was so touching and heartwarming to see these folks stick with us even when there was so much fear.
Ministries like Matthew 25 cannot operate without volunteers and, as the holidays approach at the pace of a speeding train, this is the time of year we need the most help. If you have a few free hours in your week, please consider using those hours to volunteer and help us serve others.
As Thanksgiving nears I find myself thinking of not all of the sadness the last year has brought, but the amazing blessings that have poured into Matthew 25 that we were in turn able to bless our clients.
Matthew 25 is supported by many churches and organizations throughout Iredell County. Our client numbers are growing weekly and have increased greatly with families 65 and over.
Food is not as easy to come by and recently when we put out an SOS for food donations, our community churches and businesses showed up. We greatly appreciate each and every donation we receive. We are so incredibly thankful for those donors who have a heart for helping others. The outpouring of people’s willingness to help us has been a true sight to behold. Good people do exist and the beauty in sharing your compassion through supporting our ministry has had such a positive impact on those in most need.
Most of us are blessed to not have to worry about whether or not we will have food for our Thanksgiving meal. Sadly, many of our clients cannot afford to buy food for Thanksgiving. Thanks to Hebron Baptist, Friendship UMC, Pisgah UMC, Rocky Hill Baptist and Harmony UMC, we have received donations that will allow us to give each client food to prepare for Thanksgiving.
We also had a young lady who attends Statesville Christian School choose us for her community service project for the National Honor Society. She created a very successful food drive and brought in more than 500 pounds of food. Thank you, Amber Nayepolski, for all of your hard work and for choosing our ministry for your project!
We also had a precious family with three little boys who brought in dozens of Thanksgiving gift bags with treats for our clients! If you guys could see the smiles on the faces of these people receiving these bags it would melt your heart. If you are in a position to be a blessing to someone, please do. So many are struggling with death, fear and sadness. Your simple act of kindness has the power to turn a hard day into a blessed one. Now more than ever some people need to simply feel loved.
Thank you to each and everyone of our donors who choose to be a light in our clients’ lives. It takes us all to serve those in most need. Acts 20:35 In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
Mandi Howell is the director of operations for Matthew 25 Ministries.