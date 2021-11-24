Volunteers, generous community deserve thanks for support of Matthew 25

Matthew 25 is a ministry started in 2007 to be a resource of food, clothing, electrical assistance and spiritual support. Matthew 25 has seen many changes over the years, but our mission remains the same — to share the love of Christ through helping those in most need. We are located in Northern Iredell in Harmony.

We are one of several food banks in Iredell County that anyone living in Iredell can come get a food box and clothing once a month. We are located at 3223 Harmony Highway beside the Galaxy Grocery store. We are open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. We assist with electric bills on Fridays from 9-11:30 a.m. If you have any questions you can call at 704-546-5859. We are also on Facebook.

Since the pandemic, many ministries were greatly impacted by COVID-19 and some even closed their doors. Our ministry is run by a handful of dedicated volunteers who showed up every day. We never had to shut down, because of these dedicated folks with a heart for sharing Christ’s love with others. We went from about eight to 10 volunteers per day to an average of four serving 300-400 clients per month. It was so touching and heartwarming to see these folks stick with us even when there was so much fear.