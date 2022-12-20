Volunteers from Sherwin-Williams surprise Boys & Girls Club

Early mornings at The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont are usually pretty quiet, but Thursday proved to be an exception.

More than 15 employees from the Sherwin-Williams manufacturing facility in Statesville arrived on campus well before sunrise to begin a community service project dear to their heart.

Sherwin-Williams employees who children and grandchildren attend the club had nominated it for the community service project.

Company official had visited the club days before to allow staffers to select colors and identify classrooms to include in the project. The teen center and an elementary classroom were selected.

“On behalf of the staff and our students, we sincerely thank you for thinking about us and all your hard work today,” Clarrissa Young, the club’s executive director, said. “Here at the club, our first priority is the safety, health and academic progress of each child. That’s means we our resources go first to those priorities and our facility needs come second. You have helped us ensure that our classrooms are fresh and inviting for our children.”

Kenneth Colon and Yaya Sheriff, both human resource generalists with Sherwin-Williams, lead the teams that spent the entire day on campus.

“We are grateful to Sherwin-Williams for their focus on community service, what a great example of outstanding corporate citizenship,” Brady Johnson, the club’s director of resource development, said.