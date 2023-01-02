Volunteers come together to build playground in honor of Brody Thompson

Brody Thompson won’t be forgotten, his parents Jay and Amy have made sure of that.

Several dozen volunteers joined the Thompson family along with the Make an Impact Foundation at Stumpy Creek Park on Saturday to finish turning the area where Brody once played into the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground to remember the child the Thompson family lost in 2014.

“It was all created out of a selfish type of thing. What I mean by that is we didn’t want our son to be forgotten,” Jay Thompson said. “But it’s become a lot more than that.”

The rain poured down intermittently on Saturday as the Thompsons and other volunteers spread mulch around the play area between the athletic fields at the park, but it was hardly slowing them down as they finished the job.

Jay said that the playground could have been built well before, but the Brody Thompson Foundation helped out several other causes along the way.

“It was done to help the community and put smiles on kids’ faces,” Thompson said.

He said whether it was helping other children at Christmas, paying for funerals for families who lost children similarly, teddy bears for burn victims, or paying athletic fees for Shepherd Elementary students, there have been ways for the Brody Thompson Foundation to help families and children over the years.

“We started this journey for this playground eight years ago, and it’s been a long journey to get to this point,” Jay said. “It’s been a long, amazing journey.”

But the waiting led to something special in its own way. Brody was 2 years old at the time of the drowning accident, and New Year’s Eve would have been Brody’s 11th birthday. The serendipitous timing wasn’t lost on the Thompson family.

Instead of a ribbon, the family cut a “Happy Birthday” banner with characters from the movie “Toy Story” on it, which was a favorite of the young Brody. Hot dogs and cupcakes were served to the volunteers as the worked wrapped up and the hard work of them and others was finished.

For Make An Impact, they helped organize the efforts of the Brody Thompson Foundation and other groups as donations of time, money, supplies and equipment came together to make the playground a reality.

“Without all of these people, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re able to do,” Deborah McKee said. She is the director of impact operations for the Make An Impact Foundation.

Along with the Brody Thompson Foundation and Make An Impact, the following community members were involved: Gene Haas Foundation, Artisan Direct, Affinity Group, Niagara Water, Quest Mergers & Acquisitions, Martin Truex Jr. & Sherry Pollex (in honor of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Catwalk Heroes), Make an Impact Golfathon Golfers & Donors, Playworld, Sahlens, The Andrea Kindley Team, Randy Marion Automotive Group and EnergyUnited