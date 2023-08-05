…There are some things we can never assign to oblivion, memories we can never rub away. They remain with us forever, like a touchstone. — Haruki Murukami

Today is Aug. 6, 2015. Seventy years ago I was giving my mom a vigorous run for her money as an active 2-year-old. Mom was fast approaching her 32nd birthday, as well as the end of her wits. We lived alone in a small apartment on South Main Street in Rutherfordton, while Dad was in Europe fighting the second “Great War” as a member of the airborne-infantry, i.e. gliders. Among the GI’s, these motor-less aircraft were generally referred to as flying coffins.

On this very same day in 1945, half-a-world away, Col. Paul Tibbets was piloting an entirely different aircraft, the Enola Gay (named for his mother), from the tiny South Pacific island of Tinian, toward the main island of Honshu, in southern Japan. This massive B-29 bomber, the most technologically advanced aircraft of the day, was carrying a 9,000 lb. atomic bomb nicknamed Little Boy and destined for the city of Hiroshima.

Fast forward some 46 years to August of 1991. Harlene and I were just settling into our modest one-bedroom apartment in Iwakuni, Japan — less than 30 miles south of Hiroshima. As educators for U.S. military dependents, we’d been transferred to the Marine Corps Air Station from Clark Air Base, Philippines. Clark had been closed due to the devastation wrought by the volcano, Mt. Pinatubo. We were among the 20,000 or so evacuated from Clark four days before its eruption in early June — the second largest eruption in the 20th century! As Churchill once avowed, “There is nothing more exhilarating than to have been shot at with no result.”

Over the nine years leading up to the millennium, we made numerous trips to the city of Hiroshima, many of which included visits to the Peace Park and Museum. On our initial visit, a young Japanese man who sensed that we were lost gaijin (foreigners) went past his stop on the street car to ensure that we got off at the Peace Park.

The Genbaku Dome was the only structure that survived in the area where Little Boy was dropped. Built in 1914 as the city’s Industrial Promotion Hall, it has become the iconic symbol of Hiroshima. The Hiroshima Peace Museum sits across the Motoyasu River from the Gendaku Dome. Gendaku is Japanese for “atomic bomb.”

Despite numerous visits, the emotional impact of the power, scope and horrific devastation of Little Boy as depicted in the museum never diminished for me. Some basic statistics of that fateful August morning include: 80,000 residents killed immediately; tens of thousands died later due to radiation; 5 square miles of the city totally destroyed. In one of those ironies of war, the wide-spread fire-bombing of tens of thousands died later due to radiation; 5 square miles of the city totally Tokyo, Toyama and many other Japanese cities in the spring of ’45, caused much more loss of life and destruction than in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Perhaps those two cities are so memorable since the bombs that fell there were the first (and hopefully, last) atomic bombs.

Mike Meginnis spent three years writing his novel, “Fat Man and Little Boy” (2014). Fat Man was the nickname given to the heavier and more powerful bomb dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. As an outgrowth of his research, he later penned the article “Flash Boom: Experiencing the Atomic Bombing of Japan through the film “Pika Don.” Here are some excerpts:

August 6, 1945: An air raid siren was not, in itself, a reason to panic. Mothers continued to breastfeed their children. Old women scrubbed their laundry. Fathers commuted to work … If the Americans chose to bomb the city, there was little anyone could do to stop them … Anyway, Hiroshima’s luck might hold; so far the bombers had left it alone.

Then Little Boy fell. The force of the explosion instantly leveled buildings and ruptured flesh. The incredible heat vaporized many bodies and melted others’ skin, which hung from them in drips and ribbons. Those who survived had no context for this strange new hell. They did not have a word for what had been done to them.

It didn’t take long, however, for a new phrase to arise from that cataclysmic devastation: pika-don. English translators have given it several, but similar translations: “brilliant light-boom,” “thunder and flash,” or simply, “flash-boom.” Sometime later they would create another new term — hibakusha, to refer to “survivors” of the atomic blasts in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Noah Robertson (2020) provides some recollections of a hibakushu named Setsuko who was a “safe” distance from the epicenter of the blast. She was 13 years old at the time.

At a quarter past eight, she saw a bluish-white flash outside the window. She felt like she was floating. She passed out and woke up trapped under rubble. The morning now looked like night because of the dust and smoke in the air. She thought the world was ending. Someone — she doesn’t know who — pulled her from the wreckage… Later she found family members, including both her parents, who survived the blast.

Currently in her eighties, Setsuko devotes much of her time in sharing her story for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). Why does she do this? It’s her way of showing respect for the victims of Hiroshima. “…That’s the thing I’m going to do as long as I live.”

Six days after Fat Boy fell on Nagasaki, Imperial Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, since celebrated as V-J Day, or Victory over Japan. Formal surrender ceremonies occurred Sept. 2, 1945 aboard the battleship USS Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay. World War II had effectively come to an end.

I seldom visited the Peace Park and the deep feelings it engendered for me without wondering if Japanese visitors had similar feelings when they viewed the Arizona Memorial in Hawaii. Life can take strange twists and turns. Who knows? Perhaps some of them were hibakusha.

When I revisited this essay in August of 2019, I found our country was still at war: This time in a rowdy and often vicious internal debate about What? When? And Who? Made “America Great.” Unfortunately, this strident war of words has not only further polarized our country, but has provoked some citizens to act out ferociously — even to killing their fellow Americans. Why? Apparently because of their own irrational beliefs and/or their deep-seated hatred toward those who are different than they. At present I will not enter this emotional debate. As a student of history, however, I believe following WWII, America did do some “great” things in both Europe and Japan related to the recent horrific devastation. One of those great, but lesser-known things dealt specifically with Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In 1946 President Harry S. Truman directed there be a long-range plan and organization to study the genetic effects of the atomic bombs on the hibakushu and their children. The Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission (ABCC) was established in 1947 for this purpose. Almost 30 years later (1975), both the name and purpose of the organization changed. The ABCC became the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF). The major difference was that participation by Japanese scientists and doctors was put on an equal basis with their American colleagues. Frank W. Putnam (1998) reflected on this change: “New programs have been developed and (others)… extended in what (has become) the longest-continuing-health-survey ever undertaken.”

During our early years in Iwakuni, I met an American employee of RERF. On a daily basis his children took the train from Hiroshima to Iwakuni just to attend our school. During one of Emelee’s college breaks, she took on a month-long mini-course related to Japan while visiting us. I made a call, and the father graciously consented to assist in her project. She took the train up to Hiro where the RERF representative provided both a tour and a briefing of his work. Although we enjoyed the 30-minute train rides to Hiroshima, I soon felt comfortable driving there. Parking was a different matter, so I studiously learned where I could and could not park. Fortunately, I was schooled in this cultural necessity by a close friend whose $150 parking ticket proved to be an invaluable lesson for both of us! Over nearly a decade, in addition to several friends, we were fortunate to be able to share Hiroshima experiences with our daughter, Emelee, as well as my late sister, Meredith.

In retrospect, however, many of these visits were not colored by the horrible events of some half-century before. As we learned our way around the city, we found a serene Japanese garden, unique shops, restaurants, and (wonder of wonders) baseball! The hometown team is known as the Carp — those colorful, corpulent fish. Here’s a bit of trivia: The stylized “C” on the team caps is identical to the one on the caps of the Cincinnati “Reds!”

It was at an early Carp game we first heard exuberant fans shouting, “Gambatte, gambatte!” While it would be some time before we sought to get the word translated, we had to smile when we finally did. The term seemed to take on a very special meaning for us. We envisioned that throng of Hiroshima baseball fans shouting to us, “Gambatte, gambatte!”… “Do your best … keep it up … I know you can do it!” We could not have imagined a more fitting cheer, as well as enthusiastic encouragement to make the best of our recent displacement, and our new “home.”

FOOTNOTE: On one of our summer visits to Rutherfordton in the mid-‘90s, I had a chance meeting with Mr. Padgett, the man who’d given me my first job as a clerk in his men’s clothing store. In fact, he and my mother had been high school classmates in 1932. He’d learned from my parents that my wife and I had been transferred to Japan. In relating we were stationed 30 miles south of Hiroshima, he was eager to share that as a young seaman in the U.S. Navy, he was stationed on the island of Tinian at the same time as Col. Tibbets and the Enola Gay crew. “We knew something big was going on,” he related, “…but had no idea what it was. The bomber crews were stationed on a different part of the base, and no one could get close to ‘em.” It wasn’t until a few days after the events of Aug. 6, 9, 1945 that he, his shipmates, and the rest of the world came to understand the reason for all the secrecy … Pika Don.