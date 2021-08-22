Visit to the hospital produces 'them old-waitin' room blues'

There is no boredom approaching hospital waiting room boredom. This, I imagine, is true for all hospitals. I was reminded of this truth recently after taking my significant other to a local emergency room. When my wife Judy, a retired nationally-registered paramedic, says she needs to go to the emergency room, we go. No debate.
The medical people separated us. She went to an examination room; I went to the waiting room. Exercising great foresight, I had brought a book along with me.
Around the age of 60, you begin making trips to emergency rooms, either for yourself, spouse, parents or children. Prepare yourself, Bubba, it is coming your way. Consider yourself warned.
We began our medical odyssey about 9 a.m., and we were there about four hours. It seemed much longer.
I know that the primary purpose of the hospital is to treat those who are injured or suffering from disease. The purpose of the hospital is not to create a luxury apartment for those who accompanied the patient to the hospital.
I went to the ER waiting room. I knew where it was, having been there before on occasion, usually between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Try to avoid this time slot if you can. The people you generally see then are not at their best physically, mentally or sartorially, and may be sleep-deprived and emotionally near the end of their ropes.
There was a lady, properly masked — as was I — in the waiting room already. Later she and I were soon joined by a gentleman and two ladies. The ladies sat beside each other and whispered. Except for them, we sat widely separated. None of us really acknowledged the presence of the others. I blame this on our masks.
After reading a less-than-interesting chapter of my book, I began scanning the room. There was nothing else to read, no old magazines, not even a Gideon’s Bible. The room had been thoroughly de-Covidized.
Let me verbally describe the room: fluorescent overhead lights were all working, no burnt-out bulbs, but still casting a stark light on the slate-gray floor tiles and the off-white mottled walls on which were two pastel water colors — a seascape and a landscape. There were also some framed notices giving information. Some were in Spanish.
Pardon me while I interrupt myself. Just audible in the background like a theme song to a movie, was a constant pinging and beeping, constituting the soundtrack of a modern hospital.
Back to the survey: I counted the armchairs which were covered in a brown vinyl-like material and supported by sturdy, chromed metal frames. I assume they could be easily cleaned. A third of the chairs were about half again as wide as the others.
I almost neglected to mention the attempt to provide waiting room inmates with some entertainment. There were two television sets in the room. They both were “on,” and despite my attempts, could not be turned off, nor their volume diminished. One was tuned to a non-descript channel, while the other spewed nonstop medical-related infomercials. A marathon of old “I Love Lucy” shows would have seemed like high-class entertainment compared with such fare.
There was a kiddie table and a kiddie desk and three kiddie chairs, but no kiddie blocks, books, crayons, coloring books or anything which might entertain small children in the waiting room. I imagine this was another part of the hospital’s de-Covidization efforts.
We had a water fountain, but a sign on it announced “For Your Safety, Water Fountain Closed.” There were also two waste baskets in the room the same color as the chairs. An interior designer had chosen a color palette of white, gray and brown.
Something which I had not expected to see was a device for recharging cell phones, a “Courtesy Recharging Station” with nine wire leads coming from it. Would there be occasion when nine cell phones in the waiting room all needed recharging? Someone thought so. A sign on the machine somberly warned, “Your Device, Your Responsibility.”
I had occasion to visit the men’s room, located across the hall. It, too, was orderly, clean and had the things one expects to find in a men’s room. I would bet that the ladies’ room, too, was shipshape.
After a while, I ventured from the waiting room to see if anything had been done for or to Judy, and approached a group of medical persons — it’s hard to tell who is a nurse since they stopped wearing those little caps.
I was instructed to “Go down this corridor and go into the last room on the left.” I went. Judy, bless her heart, was not in the cubicle. I made another inquiry and was informed that she had gone for a CT (Computed Tomography) scan and would soon return.
And like General MacArthur, she eventually did return, but had no idea what the scan revealed. That would be for a physician to determine. It was nearing noon and the cup of coffee and inch of toothpaste that constituted my breakfast were long gone, I mentioned to Judy that one of us was getting hungry.
Being the warm, caring, understanding person that she is, she suggested I leave her side and seek nourishment. So it was that I left to find a respectable cheeseburger. I did not bid farewell and good luck to those in the waiting room; I left them to their fates.
As I was finishing my restaurant cheeseburger, my cell phone rang. It was my Judy, telling me to return to the hospital. She would be ready to go by the time I got back. And indeed, she was.
We are back home now. Judy is feeling better today as I write this. In retrospect, I must say that all the medical folks at the hospital were competent, efficient and friendly. The waiting room was clean and functional. Still, I much prefer my unsanitary, cluttered study, where I am drinking coffee while typing this column.
God bless those who seek to mend us and, Dear Lord, bless those who wait. Remember, I warned you: if you have to go to the emergency room, take a book with you, a good, long book. Preferably one with many pictures. Or bring some cross-stitch or knitting. Bring something to do. There will be no blocks to play with.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”