Visit to the hospital produces 'them old-waitin' room blues'

There was a lady, properly masked — as was I — in the waiting room already. Later she and I were soon joined by a gentleman and two ladies. The ladies sat beside each other and whispered. Except for them, we sat widely separated. None of us really acknowledged the presence of the others. I blame this on our masks.

After reading a less-than-interesting chapter of my book, I began scanning the room. There was nothing else to read, no old magazines, not even a Gideon’s Bible. The room had been thoroughly de-Covidized.

Let me verbally describe the room: fluorescent overhead lights were all working, no burnt-out bulbs, but still casting a stark light on the slate-gray floor tiles and the off-white mottled walls on which were two pastel water colors — a seascape and a landscape. There were also some framed notices giving information. Some were in Spanish.

Pardon me while I interrupt myself. Just audible in the background like a theme song to a movie, was a constant pinging and beeping, constituting the soundtrack of a modern hospital.

Back to the survey: I counted the armchairs which were covered in a brown vinyl-like material and supported by sturdy, chromed metal frames. I assume they could be easily cleaned. A third of the chairs were about half again as wide as the others.

