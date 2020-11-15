Virus killed the centennial celebration, but not the spirit

I know you and I are both tired of hearing about COVID 19, but let me tell you about one more thing that was ruined, besides people’s lives, the economy, air travel, education, etc., by the virus.

Mooresville’s Broad Street United Methodist Church planned on having a big celebration this month and in December. The year 2020 is the centennial of the church, and a centennial celebration only comes up once every 100 years as you know.

Table-bending church dinners were planned, and, Brother, the women and some of the men of this church know what cooking is all about. Special speakers were to have been invited and special worship services, special singings, would have been held. Banners and commemorative coffee cups and T-shirts and who-knows-what-all might have been ordered, but weren’t.

Let me back up for a moment; a little history is in order.

The First World War ended late in 1918 and with the war over, our boys who had gone Over There to back home from across the pond to Over Here, got married, started housekeeping and had children. People again bought things that had been unavailable or rationed during the war, such as clothing, towels, washcloths, sheets and pillow cases made of cotton.