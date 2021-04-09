Virtual event to offer education on advance health care directives

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County is providing education about advance health care directives in recognition of National Health Care Decisions Day. HPICIC is offering a live, virtual event to learn more about these important documents.

During these 30-minute virtual programs, participants will learn:

What are advance health care directives?

Which forms are important to complete now?

How do I complete these forms?

What do I do once the forms are completed?

The Zoom events are April 15, 2:30 p.m.; April 20, noon; April 27, 2:30 p.m.

For registration visit https://hospiceofiredell_advancedirective.eventbrite.com.

Once registered you will receive an email with printable documents and a link for the live event you choose.

Assistance with advance health care directives is available anytime. Call 704-873-4719 or visit www.hoic.org.