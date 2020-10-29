Virtual day scheduled Friday for Iredell-Statesville students

Due to the extent of damage and lack of power on campuses throughout Iredell County, Friday will be a virtual day for Iredell-Statesville Schools’ students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because the power outages affect many families, the system said in a news release, students will have three to five days to complete their virtual assignments.

All staff is expected to report to work at their regular time with caution or use appropriate leave for missed or reduced shifts.

The system opted to have Thursday as a virtual day due to the expected weather effects from Tropical Storm Zeta.