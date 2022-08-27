Vindication and optimism: Sherwin-Williams distribution center catalyst for future development

“If you build it, they will come,” is the famous line from “Field of Dreams,” but a similar story is told by those involved with Larkin Regional Commerce Park as Sherwin-Williams will build a distribution center there.

“What a way to begin development in Larkin Regional Commerce Park! Sherwin-Williams’ announcement should be the catalyst for further major projects in the Park. Everyone is in favor of more industry and more jobs and with Sherwin-Williams, you get it all-manufacturing, distribution, jobs, and economic vibrancy,” Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said in a statement. “When an existing industry expands here, it really sends a positive message that Statesville is the place to be. Many folks had a hand in making this happen and I appreciate all that they contributed. We wish Sherwin-Williams the best and offer them our continued support as they grow their footprint here.”

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the distribution center is part of the $324 million expansion announced in February. At that time, the location of the future distribution center wasn’t known. It was announced then that the expansion would create 183 jobs, 77 of which would be at the distribution center.

According to the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, the expected tax impact based on the anticipated project investment is approximated at $1.2 million in the first year and $7.3 million over the first 7 years.

The site is owned by the hedge fund Greenfield Partners. Keith Corporation is the developer on the project, which is planned to be finished in 2023 with Sherwin-Williams moving in by the end of that year. The Charlotte Business Journal stated that Choate Construction will serve as the general contractor for the Sherwin-Williams there, that Merriman Schmitt Architects is the architect, and Oak Engineering is in charge of the civil engineering aspects of the project.

There are still roughly 900 acres left of the site to develop, but Sherwin-Williams marks what many hope the beginning of that space filling up with other businesses. It is a sign of change, and perhaps a sigh of relief for many of the stakeholders involved as what began in 2007 and saw a number of setbacks, including a recession and a pandemic, derail plans over the years.

It had planned a residential development there in 2007 before the Great Recession and then discussions began again in 2017 as the city looked to see it become an industrial development instead. While previous city councils hoped for development there, there was skepticism among members who didn’t believe the development would happen in the way its supporters believed it would. The council moved forward as it put infrastructure in place that would hopefully entice builders.

Then with the plan to go forward in 2019 as the industrial site, the COVID-19 pandemic would hit in 2020 and again put plans into jeopardy.

However, in 2021 the Keith Corporation would begin an infrastructure project there to prepare the site for future development.

“I think this is a really good opportunity to snowball a few projects into the park. It’s a great momentum piece out for the City of Statesville and Iredell County as well,” Justin Curis said. He is the vice president of industrial development at The Keith Corporation “You hope if you build it, they come to the region as well, not just Larkin.’

Now, with Sherwin-Williams moving in, there is a feeling of vindication, but ultimately optimism for the city, among its backers.

One of those is former councilman William Morgan, who served two terms and was one of its strongest supporters on the previous city councils in Statesville. He said he agreed with the idea of if you build it, they will come as the city had run utilities and other services out to the 1,000-acre area which he said with its location near several highways makes it ideal for industrial development.

“The fact that we’re getting our first building in Larkin is kind of like the ‘Field of Dreams:’ If you build it, they will come,” Morgan said.

Morgan said while he takes some pride in the fact the development has come, he said he knows those who expressed skepticism are more than happy to be proven wrong as Sherwin-Williams, and hopefully others, build there and add to the city’s tax revenue while also bringing more jobs to the city.