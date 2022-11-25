 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Village Intervention Partnership's second annual Thanksgiving Giveback brings love, joy

Thanksgiving came a day early for those that stopped by the Village Intervention Partnership’s second annual Thanksgiving Giveback on Shelton Avenue on Wednesday.

A home-cooked meal was served to a hundred people who were grateful and thankful, and the volunteers preparing the meal enjoyed it as well as they spread love and joy on the eve of the holiday.

And if the aroma wafting through the air wasn’t a clear enough sign of how good the meal was, the smiles on people’s faces certainly were.

“A lot of people are grateful, just grateful, to get this meal, and it’s been a good turnout,” Travis Campbell said. He is the executive of public affairs for Village Intervention Partnership. “I am just thankful to be able to do this. Friday is my birthday and this is the biggest gift I could give back.”

For more information, check Village Intervention Partnership’s page on Facebook or website at www.ittakesavillagevip.org.

