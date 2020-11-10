View from the Pulpit: Statesville native publishes columns, preaches unity

As he looked through his grandmother’s book of newspaper clippings, the Rev. Rob Lee saw growth – both in himself and his community.
Lee’s latest publication, “The Pulpit and the Paper: A Pastor’s Coming of Age in Newsprint” features articles he wrote as a columnist for the Statesville Record & Landmark. Lee started submitting his freelance columns to the paper as a senior in high school in 2011 and continued filing them through 2019.
Nowadays, he works as pastor of Unifour Church in Newton.
During that time, he’s embraced social justice issues and appeared on multiple national television shows. Through that journey, he says he was often asked about his background and his hometown. In many ways, this publication is an answer to those questions. He says no matter where he has been, he has always felt a connection to Statesville.
“I grew up in Statesville, have always loved Statesville and as I’ve kind of risen to this level of national recognition for my work with all that happened in 2017 after Charlottesville and continued work to talk about racism and other issues that I’m really passionate about as a pastor and an activist, a lot of people kept asking us, ‘Well tell us about where you came from. That seems to be a resonating story, help us understand more about you’,” he said.
His reference to Charlottesville refers to the clash between white nationalists and counter protesters over the removal of a Confederate monument that became deadly when a car drove through the crowd and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
Lee appeared on national shows following that and surrounding other events. He remembers appearances on ABC’s “The View”, the MTV Music Awards and on shows on MSNBC and the BBC, among others. The questions about his history naturally followed, so Lee started looking into his past articles.
What he found was a project that was actually fun – and one that he says was boosted by his grandmother’s record-keeping.
“That seemed to be an outlet and a space that really captured the journey from this kind of hometown newspaper passion to rising to the next national stage,” he said of the columns. “It seemed like the place to go. It was really actually quite fun to go through – one of the ways I did it was going through the website but also the newspaper clippings, she had them clipped every time I had an article in the paper.
“So, it made it quite easy for us to kind of choose the ones we wanted to put in the book and then have them transcribed and kind of place them. That was kind of the behind-the-scenes part of it, but it was really special to have Nana Lee really help with that project.”
The book, which includes a forward from Chelsea Clinton, is available on Amazon.com and will also be available at GGs Arts, Frames and Gifts in downtown Statesville.
Lee said that he was proud of Clinton’s “investment in it. It was really kind of her to write the forward for the book and to say some nice things about Statesville and my work and to continue this journey forward and try to find the way forward.”
Asked what surprised him the most about the process, Lee said that it truly showed him an “evolution”, both of himself and of the country. Even in the articles that simply compared life to a TV show, he says he found pivotal moments in time. He has a column he wrote shortly before marrying his wife, Stephanie, and one he wrote to his grandmother as she was dying.
“These were deeply personal things that I was willing to not only share once with the readers here in Statesville but also the community at large as we move forward … As I grew, I saw the opportunity to really have the ability to help the community heal … There’s some really deep articles and that was really interesting to relive again.”
Looking at the state of his community, and the country, Lee says he pushed for the book to come out now. He sees division across both and hopes this is a place where his articles can help heal those divides and help the community unite once more.
He says that he carries Statesville with him wherever he goes. This community and lessons learned here are an integral part of who he is.
Now, he’s hoping to give back and help others with this glimpse in the journey both he and the community have taken over the last decade.
“I hope, my desperate prayer and the reason I wanted this book to come out very soon and pushed to have it come out this week in particular, was because our world and our country and out community is so deeply divided,” he said. “I know where I stand and I know where my community stands and sometimes we’re not on the same page, but one of the things I saw in these articles that I hope others will see is that we worked together to figure it out.
“It’s evident in the stories told. With that said, I think we always figured it out together and I think that the beauty of a town like Statesville is that we can figure this out as a community … There’s the potential for us to come together and really have meaningful discussions and for me to have been, and continue to be, a part of that conversation is something that I’m still learning, but I think our community has really learned from as well.”
