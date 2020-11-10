View from the Pulpit: Statesville native publishes columns, preaches unity

Asked what surprised him the most about the process, Lee said that it truly showed him an “evolution”, both of himself and of the country. Even in the articles that simply compared life to a TV show, he says he found pivotal moments in time. He has a column he wrote shortly before marrying his wife, Stephanie, and one he wrote to his grandmother as she was dying.

“These were deeply personal things that I was willing to not only share once with the readers here in Statesville but also the community at large as we move forward … As I grew, I saw the opportunity to really have the ability to help the community heal … There’s some really deep articles and that was really interesting to relive again.”

Looking at the state of his community, and the country, Lee says he pushed for the book to come out now. He sees division across both and hopes this is a place where his articles can help heal those divides and help the community unite once more.

He says that he carries Statesville with him wherever he goes. This community and lessons learned here are an integral part of who he is.

Now, he’s hoping to give back and help others with this glimpse in the journey both he and the community have taken over the last decade.