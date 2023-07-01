Despite dealing with the lingering aftermath of his service in Vietnam more than five decades ago, Johnny Sherrill knows he is one of the fortunate ones and wants to pay tribute to those 42 men from Iredell County who never made it back home.

Spending some $3,000 of his own money, Sherrill built a monument to those men in his yard and will host a ceremony on July 4 to dedicate the monument to those from Iredell who were either killed or listed as missing in action.

Sherrill left home in September of 1967 to serve his country in the U.S. military. He joined the Army on his 17th birthday. He was in and out of Vietnam by the age of 20.

Following active duty, he spent time in the reserves and left the Army as a Specialist 5 (E-5) in April of 1970. In Vietnam, Johnny was a truck driver, hauling ammunition and other necessary items to firebase units as a member of the Sixth Battalion, 48th Group, 86th Transportation Company. Supply convoys often came under enemy sniper fire. Sherrill said he had often thought about what an enemy rifle round might do if it hit the exact wrong place on an ammunition truck.

Besides ammunition, trucks in a convoy carried gasoline, diesel fuel, food, water, and other necessary supplies.

Sherrill came home and tried to resume a normal life. He dealt with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and with nightmares from his service in Vietnam.

The oft-repeated phrase, “All gave some, some gave all” is appropriate. While Sherrill was not wounded by a rifle fire or explosives in the service, he spent nine weeks in the Veterans Hospital in Salisbury, suffering from PTSD.

Still he knows he was able to do something those 42 Iredell men were not able to do and that was to come back here and reestablish their lives.

So the monument, which will include a tall flag pole, with a U.S. flag, is more than brick and mortar.

“I built this monument just to honor the Vietnam veterans,” Sherrill said.

The bricks will include the names of those 42 men.

The exact time of the dedication is still undecided but Sherrill wants all veterans, their families, and all veteran supporters are to come to his home, 158 Ostwalt-Amity Road, Troutman, on the July 4 for a dedication ceremony of what might be called “The Iredell County Wall,” reminiscent of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which is said to be the most-visited site on the National Mall. Worth a visit, too, is the North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park near mile marker 100 on I-85 near Thomasville.

The program is scheduled to include the presentation of the colors by the South Iredell High School’s Marine Corps Junior ROTC Unit and the national anthem will be sung by the Paquette Family Singers. Several speakers are expected, and the names of all the Iredell County residents who gave their lives in Southeast Asia will be read.

The sounding of taps by a bugler will conclude the scheduled program. Veterans attending the program will have an opportunity to speak.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to the free event.

For more information, contact Sherrill at 704-528-1388.